Vimcal Launches Calendar Designed for Executive Assistants

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimcal , the lightning-fast calendar designed for remote work, is announcing the launch of a new product – Maestro – a calendar designed for executive and virtual assistants, chiefs of staff, and other admins who schedule on behalf of others.

"After onboarding our first thousand users personally, I noticed there was a clear dilemma amongst calendar products — all scheduling software is designed for personal use, not for scheduling on behalf of other people," said CEO John Li. "There are nearly 10 million executive assistants in the world, but even after the rise of remote work, next to no tools are built for their daily use — we're changing that with Maestro."

Currently, executive assistants and virtual assistants managing calendars on behalf of others are forced to juggle between multiple pieces of software to schedule a single meeting, risking double booking their clients. This gets exponentially more complicated when scheduling for two or more executives, which is the case for over 75% of assistants.

Maestro is a next-generation calendar specifically built to better manage a calendar on behalf of the busiest of executives. Unique components of Maestro that are specifically designed for this scenario include:

Unique tabs for each executive - Decluttered and individual calendars for each individual you support.

Group polling - Designed to create simple buy-in from large groups of potential meeting participants with equally busy schedules.

Keyboard shortcuts for every operation - It typically takes 77 clicks across legacy calendar booking tools to find available times and create holds until you get a response. Vimcal requires just 8.

Customized templates for events - Enables frequent meetings to be booked faster.

In early tests, Maestro saved users one hour a day through a combination of the above capabilities.

For more information or to join the waitlist for Maestro, please visit www.vimcal.com/maestro . Each new user will receive a white-glove onboarding call to learn the tool and set up their account.

About Vimcal

Vimcal is the world's fastest calendar, beautifully designed for the remote worker. It was founded in 2018 and was part of YCombinator's S18 batch. It was the #1 Product of the Month on Product Hunt in October 2021. Vimcal's investors include world-class operators like the founders and CEOs of Airbnb, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

