Vimcal Launches 'Rewind' -- Spotify Wrapped for Your Calendar

Mobile app users can access how many hours they spent in meetings, the top people they met with, and other shareable stats from 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Vimcal , the world's fastest calendar designed for remote professionals and teams, announced the launch of its 'Vimcal Rewind' feature for all mobile users - existing and new - via its recently launched Vimcal app (iOS) .

Users will go through an IG Story-like flow, screen to screen, viewing each stat in a fun and engaging way. In addition, users will have access to and the ability to share their 'Vimcal Rewind' cards on their social media channels to share with their colleagues, friends, and family what they have achieved in the past year.

Vimcal has been popular with productivity enthusiasts for over two years. To amplify the launch of its new mobile app, the company is taking a page out of Spotify's playbook and developing its equivalent of Spotify Wrapped for the business world.

The 'Vimcal Rewind' will feature personalized statistics curated from users' calendar usage data from the past year, including:

The total days and hours users spent in meetings

The total number of people users met and the top five people users met with

Users' busiest and quietest months

The percentage of meetings that were internal vs. external

The percentage of meetings that were recurring

"The goal of Vimcal Rewind is to help people viscerally realize how much time they're spending in meetings," said John Li, co-founder and CEO of Vimcal. "It can be shocking to see such big numbers — some CEOs spent the equivalent of seven full weeks in 2022 sitting in Zoom calls — generating this awareness is the first step in helping people get their time back."

To download the app and get your meeting stats via Vimcal Rewind, please visit here .

About Vimcal

Vimcal is the world's fastest calendar, beautifully designed for the remote worker. It was founded in 2018 and was part of YCombinator's S18 batch. It was the #1 Product of the Month on Product Hunt in October 2021. Vimcal's investors include world-class operators like the founders and CEOs of Airbnb, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

