Vimcal Secures $4.5 Million in Seed Funding Led by Altos Ventures

Emerging Calendar Platform is Addressing Modern Workforce Scheduling and Meetings Challenges

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimcal, the calendar app of choice for many founders, executives, and investors in the tech sector, today announces a $4.5 million fundraise led by Altos Ventures. This significant investment reflects Vimcal's rapid growth and the growing market need for a cohesive, accurate meeting booking and scheduling platform that keeps pace with today's distributed, globalized workforce.

John Li, Vimcal's CEO and co-founder, reflects on the company's journey and its latest achievement: "This funding round marks a pivotal moment in Vimcal's story. It's in our DNA to solve the scheduling pain point for the busiest individuals who have the most hectic calendars, and this funding will let us expand our services to cater to their teams and even entire company."

As Vimcal embarks on this new chapter of growth, the latest funding is a catalyst for its multiplayer features and enterprise motion. This investment solidifies Vimcal's mission to provide an advanced calendar experience, one that transcends traditional scheduling to become an indispensable, intelligent assistant for the modern professional's diverse and dynamic needs.

Vimcal's growth trajectory is particularly evident in the rapid adoption of its recently-launched second product, Maestro , the first calendar designed specifically for executive assistants.

"We were impressed with the team's ability to rapidly iterate on the product based off customer feedback. We believe there is a huge opportunity in solving everyday scheduling and meeting pains, particularly those of Executive Assistants, who are a vastly underserved demographic," said Dillon Krasnigor of Altos Ventures. "We see tremendous potential in Vimcal's vision and are excited to partner with the team."

"70 percent of EAs manage more than one executive's calendar. Every meeting is high stakes and no mistakes can be made, which makes building software for EA's an incredibly complex challenge," describes Li. "They're the Navy Seals of calendar users. If we can build a calendar for them, we can build a calendar for anybody." This development signifies Vimcal's expanding influence in large enterprise organizations, revolutionizing the management of executive calendars with unprecedented accuracy and effectiveness.

In addition to the rollout of Maestro, the enthusiastic adoption of Vimcal's AI features is duly noteworthy in the company's innovative approach and growth, offering capabilities that extend far beyond traditional calendar capabilities.

Vimcal's AI-driven Free Time Finder scans schedules to suggest the best meeting times, considering factors such as participants' availability and preferred meeting hours. Additionally, the Company Briefs feature enriches data on participants with concise profiles, ensuring users are well-informed and ready for their meetings. These AI functionalities demonstrate Vimcal's commitment to enhancing productivity and streamlining the complex dynamics of modern scheduling.

Echoing the sentiments of Vimcal's growing user base, Joe Gebbia, Co-founder of Airbnb, attests to the platform's utility: "Vimcal wins for a great product. Running my life is easier thanks to their care for detail and obsession with listening to their customers."

With this latest influx of funding, Vimcal is set to redefine the meeting experience in today's modern professional landscape. "I always like to say — Vimcal is Meetings company, not a Calendar company." Beyond traditional scheduling, Li says that Vimcal, bolstered by its advanced AI functionalities, the innovative Maestro platform, and innovative features on the roadmap, is evolving into the comprehensive meeting platform. Its design caters to those with the highest demands for productivity and software, positioning Vimcal as an essential platform for high performers and their teams in today's dynamic work environment.

About Vimcal

Founded in 2018 and part of YCombinator's S18 batch, Vimcal has established itself as the world's fastest calendar, designed for remote workers. Celebrated as the #1 Product of the Month on Product Hunt in October 2021, Vimcal is backed by a prestigious group of investors, including founders and CEOs of Airbnb, YouTube, and Twitter.

