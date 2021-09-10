Vimeo And Dolby To Bring Premier Quality Video Experience To Millions Of Apple Users

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world's leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced a first-to-market launch with Dolby, to enable hosting, sharing, and playback of videos created in Dolby Vision® on Apple devices. Starting today, millions of Apple device users can now use Vimeo to unlock the same professional-quality video technology embraced by the world's top storytellers.

With Vimeo, videos recorded with an Apple device in Dolby Vision can now be shared and viewed in the exact picture quality as intended by the creator. Videos created in Dolby Vision deliver a rich and vivid picture filled with incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail.

"Vimeo's mission is to enable professional-quality video for all, and today we are delivering that power in Dolby Vision to hundreds of millions of Apple users globally," said Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo. "Vimeo, Apple, and Dolby all have an unwavering commitment to quality that empowers storytellers and content creators to do their best work. We're thrilled to work with these world-class companies to advance viewing experiences and showcase video at its best."

"Today's announcement with Vimeo marks a significant milestone in how we continue to bring Dolby Vision experiences to more people," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. "Now anyone – from aspiring creatives to enterprises – can share their content using the same video technology already embraced by the world's top storytellers."

How it works

Vimeo users can now natively upload Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 models or edited in iMovie or Final Cut Pro. Similar to how professional content distributors support playback of content in Dolby Vision, Vimeo will automatically detect and play back videos in Dolby Vision on all compatible Apple devices, including iPhone 8 and later, 2nd generation iPad Pro and later on iOS 14, Apple TV 4K on tvOS 14 connected to a Dolby Vision TV, and Mac on macOS Big Sur or later.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

