Vimeo Announces 2020 Best Videos of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo , the world's leading all-in-one video solution, announced today the 2020 Best of the Year award recipients— its selection of standout videos made with, shared on, or powered by Vimeo in 2020— at the virtual Vimeo Festival and Awards event.

Vimeo's Best of the Year awards were established in 2016 as a way to celebrate and recognize exceptional videos on the platform from the previous year and have expanded to include 19 categories of live, on-demand, and social content: Best Action Sports, Best Animation, Best Brand Story: Large Business, Best Brand Story: Small Business, Best Brand Vision, Best Branded Content, Best Comedy, Best Commercial, Best Documentary, Best Drama, Best Experimental, Best Livestream Event, Made for Social: Large Business, Made for Social: Small Business, Best Product Launch, Best Quarantine Video, Best Streaming Channel, Best Travel, and Best Video for Good.

For more details on the 19 Best of the Year award recipients, visit: https://vimeo.com/festival .

In 2020 Vimeo's global community of 200 million creatives, brands, and businesses created more than 90 million new videos— 60% more than the previous year— and streamed more than 3.5 million live events. Vimeo's curation team narrowed down the Best of the Year nominees to 92 videos, channels, and live events, and invited an external jury to determine this years' award recipients.

"Last year Vimeo's curation team spotlighted thousands of videos that moved us, made us think differently, and pushed the boundaries of storytelling," said Harris Beber, Chief Marketing Officer, Vimeo. "As our global community grows and our offering expands, we're thrilled to continue celebrating the diverse voices, exceptional craft, and varied formats that we see on our platform everyday. To all 2020 Best of the Year winners— congratulations, and well done."

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

SOURCE Vimeo