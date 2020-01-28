Vimeo Appoints Narayan Menon as Chief Financial Officer for Next Phase of Growth

"Narayan is a remarkable leader with deep SaaS experience and a proven track record of driving profitable growth," said Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo. " As we accelerate our strategy to help every business grow with video, Narayan's institutional knowledge in scaling SMB and enterprise solutions is an incredible asset. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Vimeo, Mr. Menon served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary at Prezi, a cloud-based presentation platform. Previous leadership roles include Corporate Vice President at Intuit, Senior Director of Finance at Microsoft, and Senior Director at Skype. Mr. Menon serves as an Advisory Board Member for the Rutgers University Big Data program.

"I'm delighted to join Vimeo as it enters this next phase of transformative growth," said Narayan Menon, CFO, Vimeo. "With world-class video technology, a global brand and a highly engaged creative community, Vimeo is the best positioned to win in this exploding market. I'm very impressed with the team and confident in our ability to execute on the enormous opportunity ahead."

Vimeo is the leader and pioneer in the $30 billion video SaaS market, with more than 150 million members globally and 1.2 million paying subscribers using the company's professional video tools. In 2020, the company is deepening its efforts to provide a complete, simple video marketing solution for businesses of all kinds.

Vimeo is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world, and is an operating business of IAC.

