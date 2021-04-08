Vimeo Brings The Power Of Video To Constant Contact

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video solution, and Constant Contact , a leading online marketing and ecommerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at bringing the power of video to hundreds of thousands of marketers globally. Vimeo — the first fully-integrated video partner for Constant Contact's suite of tools — will now power scalable video creation, hosting, and management directly within Constant Contact's marketing platform.

Following the launch of Vimeo's new video marketing capabilities earlier this year, this integration unlocks access to Vimeo's full suite of tools designed to help marketers reach and convert new customers with video. Constant Contact users will enjoy the ability to easily create and distribute eye-catching marketing videos, embed gifs in email campaigns, capture leads with contact forms and sync them to their Constant Contact accounts, and measure video performance from one secure dashboard.

"Including video and other dynamic content directly in email marketing campaigns is one of the best ways to improve performance," said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing at Constant Contact. "By combining Constant Contact's powerful email marketing tools with Vimeo's all-in-one video solutions, we're empowering business leaders to embrace their creativity and build immersive email campaigns that convert. The ability to translate these video views into business leads also provides new possibilities for brands who fuse their ecommerce strategy with email marketing."

"Video is proven to be one of the most effective ways for marketers to reach and engage customers online. But the barriers for producing video remain high. Vimeo is committed to integrating our simple, easy-to-use capabilities across the web so every business can successfully use video in their campaigns. We're thrilled to bring our world-class tools to Constant Contact's community," said Richard Bloom, SVP of Business Development at Vimeo.

Constant Contact is the latest Powered by Vimeo partner, joining GoDaddy, Shopify, Facebook, Eventbrite, Pinterest, and Patreon. Vimeo is focused on strategic partnerships to empower more businesses and marketers to succeed with video.

To learn more about Powered by Vimeo, please visit: vimeo.com/partners.

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Vimeo is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC). Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, simplifies the complex task of marketing your business so you can achieve real results and sell more online. Whether it's setting up a website and online store, leveraging social and search features to get new customers, or sending great-looking emails with the power to drive more sales, we combine the right tools and advice to help get the results you want. Plus, our award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .

