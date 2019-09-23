Vimeo Launches A New Way To Find And Hire Top-Tier Video Pros

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo today introduced a new tool for businesses, brands, and agencies to find and hire world-class video professionals. The platform now offers a "For Hire" marketplace that provides anyone looking to produce high-quality video with a simple, effective way to source the industry's best talent for their project.

Those looking for professional video services can now post project requests, browse Vimeo's global network of talent, and connect with available filmmakers, editors, videographers, animators, and more. Freelance video professionals can similarly search the listing pages for open jobs that match their expertise and find paid projects. Vimeo takes no commission or fee from the connections and projects created.

"Every business, brand and agency today faces hurdles in producing video at scale. They have a continuous need to make high-quality content on a frequent basis. Right now, they rely on informal networks and word-of-mouth to find the right people to make those videos -- which is time-consuming and inefficient," said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. "Our new hiring tool fundamentally streamlines this process, by connecting those in need of talent with top-tier video pros from our global creative community. Anyone with a video project can easily find industry-leading pros available to work in their desired location, match their needs with the right skillsets and budget, and get their videos made. Best of all, Vimeo is empowering our creative community to get paid doing what they do best."

At launch, Vimeo will feature job listings from businesses and brands like VaynerMedia and Square, and provide access to a community of over 30,000 video pros (including award-winning Vimeo Staff Pick filmmakers, animators and artists like Sontenish Myers , Jordan Bruner , Drew Christie and Eric Power ).

Aaron Kovan, Chief Production Officer at VaynerMedia added, "We're always on the hunt for talented video pros to help us make our next video. Vimeo is already a great spot to get inspired and source talent, and we can't wait to use this new hiring tool."

Key benefits for Hirers include:

Connect directly with top video pros: Hirers can browse Vimeo's community of world-class video professionals by budget, project type, location, skills and experience and post "for hire" listings to connect with qualified pros, fast. This allows them to focus precious bandwidth and resources on growing their bottom lines, not chasing down referrals or developing in-house video capabilities.

Key benefits for Video Pros include:

More opportunities, more paid gigs: Freelance video professionals can search the listing pages by criteria like location, type of project and skillset, submit to jobs that match their skills and expertise.

The new hiring tool is available globally and in seven languages. Payment takes place off of the platform, and Vimeo takes no cut of the exchange. Any hirer can search Vimeo's network of video professionals and post a listing with a Vimeo account. Any paid Vimeo member can be included in the professional marketplace by marking their account as "available for hire."

For more information, please visit: www.vimeo.com/for-hire.

