Vimeo Launches New Video Marketing Tools

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video solution, today launched a suite of tools to help marketers and businesses reach— and ultimately convert— new customers with video. To streamline the process of managing and communicating with customer leads, Vimeo also introduced new and enhanced integrations with HubSpot, Mailchimp, Constant Contact, and more. Users can now add customizable contact forms to their videos, sync form submissions directly to their preferred email marketing platform, and engage prospects with in-email video GIFs— all from the Vimeo platform.

"Finding and engaging potential customers with video is an essential component of every successful marketing strategy today: Videos can increase click-through rates up to 300% and convert interested viewers into paying customers," said Mark Kornfilt, Chief Product Officer at Vimeo. "Our lead-generation solution is designed to be brilliantly simple so every marketer, regardless of budget or expertise, can add the power and utility of video to their toolbox. We're thrilled to take this next step forward in making professional-quality video possible for all."

"The power of video to engage customers, anywhere, any time, is a remarkable tool for compelling marketing campaigns," said Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "With Vimeo's new integration with HubSpot's CRM platform, leads generated within these videos seamlessly flow into a company's marketing and sales engine."

"Entrepreneurs and small businesses rely on a variety of marketing channels to engage with their customers. Adding video to email and offering lead generation capture on Vimeo within Mailchimp helps millions of our customers make the most out of their video content," said Joni Deus, Senior Director of Product, Partnerships at Mailchimp.

"As the shift to an online-first world accelerates, small businesses need every tool at their disposal to both create compelling content and communicate their value to customers," said Dom LaCava, Director of Strategic and Technology Partnerships at Constant Contact. "This integration with Vimeo enables small business leaders to drive results from their email marketing by easily embedding videos into campaigns to create a more engaging and immersive experience for the reader. It also allows them to explore deeper personalization in their email campaigns as they work to provide customers with dynamic content that converts."

Key capabilities include:

Create and customize contact forms: Collect relevant viewer information through in-video contact forms that are fully customizable and mobile optimized. Select which information to ask, add company logos and messages, decide in-video placement, link out to important privacy policies, and then track impressions and response rates directly within Vimeo analytics to understand what works and what doesn't.

Connect a Vimeo account to HubSpot, Mailchimp, Constant Contact and more— and any lead information collected will automatically sync with existing mailing lists. Send engaging emails with GIFs to leads: Make and embed GIFs of any video in follow-up email campaigns to increase engagement and click-through rates. Vimeo auto-generates unique embed codes for a number of software companies— including HubSpot, Mailchimp, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, Keap, Gmail, and Google AMP.

Today's launch is the latest in a series of new feature releases and integrations from Vimeo to help businesses communicate more effectively with video, and follows the launch of Vimeo Record, a free video messaging tool for remote teams.

Vimeo's video marketing and lead-generation tools are available to Vimeo Business, Premium, and Enterprise users. To learn more, please visit the Vimeo blog .

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Vimeo is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC). Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

