Vimeo's new AI-powered video hub, Vimeo Central, unlocks a video-first strategy for enterprise

Distributed teams, buried knowledge, and security and compliance risks amplify the need for video management that's centralized, easily accessible, and actionable.

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo , the world's most innovative video experience platform, today announced the launch of Vimeo Central, a secure, AI-powered video hub. Designed for business leaders and their teams, Vimeo Central empowers employees to communicate through video, extract actionable insights from a centralized source of truth, and become a more connected and productive organization.

Why it matters: Video communication is becoming the dominant medium for company-wide communication. This shift has resulted in the fragmentation of crucial information hidden within the archives of one-off meeting recordings, obscured in town hall replays, and buried within video walkthroughs. The decentralization of knowledge across disjointed workplace tools has made it challenging for employees to find and share relevant information, leading to poor collaboration, low employee engagement, and decreased productivity. Additionally, valuable knowledge is confined in videos that are currently one-dimensional and not engaging.

IDC Analyst Marci Maddox: "Video has tremendous value, both as a communication medium and a continuous knowledge source. IDC research shows that organizations today are targeting video for team collaboration and employee engagement with the goal to improve productivity. These companies need a secure, centralized video hub to assist employees in their daily tasks and tap into the collective knowledge only possible at scale with AI-powered video tools."

Vimeo [interim] CEO Adam Gross: "In today's distributed work era, effective team collaboration and employee engagement carries new urgency. Companies like Whole Foods, eBay, and Zuora are already using Vimeo Central because they're prioritizing how they help their employees create, find, and share knowledge across their teams through the unique power and possibility that video provides. With Vimeo Central, companies of all sizes can become video-first organizations."

Key features of Vimeo Central include:

Video Library - an enhanced Video Library featuring integrations with Zoom, Webex, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box for ease of upload, advanced search, and embedding videos

an enhanced Video Library featuring integrations with Zoom, Webex, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box for ease of upload, advanced search, and embedding videos Vimeo AI - AI-powered tools that allow you to automatically condense hours of video into a short highlight reel, generate video details and text-based summaries, and ask the video any question to get to that exact moment in the recording

- AI-powered tools that allow you to automatically condense hours of video into a short highlight reel, generate video details and text-based summaries, and ask the video any question to get to that exact moment in the recording Capture - a recording studio with a built-in teleprompter; a new editor to polish your message; and collaboration tools and integrations to help drive a more connected workflow

a recording studio with a built-in teleprompter; a new editor to polish your message; and collaboration tools and integrations to help drive a more connected workflow Events - a highly engaging viewing experience, Venues, designed to promote audience interaction and foster employee connection

- a highly engaging viewing experience, Venues, designed to promote audience interaction and foster employee connection Analytics - team-level analytics to understand who watched and for how long, and a robust API to generate a holistic picture of how employees engage

Vimeo Customer Tien Tzuo, CEO of Zuora: "Video is core to how we run Zuora - how we engage employees, collaborate across teams, and connect with customers. Vimeo gives us a centralized suite that makes our asset library and editing tools easily accessible to all our employees - enabling us to become a video-ready enterprise."

Vimeo Partner Connie Wu, head of business development at Asana: "We are excited to continue our partnership with Vimeo and bring video into Asana workflows, streamlining the way teams work across multiple tools. Video is important to how teams communicate in a hybrid world, and our integrated product experience enables organizations to collaborate more effectively by capturing video recordings directly within our platform."

Learn more about Vimeo Central and how it can help transform your video strategy.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience. We enable anyone to create high-quality videos to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of more than 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

