VIMOC Expands Its Smart Parking Solution in North County San Diego

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMOC Technologies, a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for Smart Mobility, Smart infrastructure, and related use-cases, has been awarded the Parking Guidance System for the Extended Learning Building Parking Structure at California State University, San Marcos.

The parking structure will accommodate 709 spaces over 6 levels and is part of a broader city-wide development initiative known as North City (www.NorthCity.com); an urban mixed-use development in North County San Diego consisting of residential townhomes and apartments, student housing units, high-end and community-oriented retail shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

North City had previously deployed VIMOC's Smart Parking solution in their primary parking structure in 2018. A network of cameras powered by VIMOC's AI software track vehicles entering and exiting the structure, detecting vehicles in real-time to deliver highly accurate and real-time parking occupancy and guidance data to drivers while providing important intelligence to parking operators. VIMOC's solution maximizes parking space utilization while improving the parking experience.

Darren Levitt, Vice President at Seabreeze Properties, the major developer of the North City initiative, has championed a smarter urban environment and more intelligent and intuitive experience through the partnership with VIMOC. "Parking and real estate development go hand in hand in Southern California. If we're going to build smarter, we need to park smarter too. VIMOC provides the smartest tools we've come across in the industry," said Darren. "We are very excited to expand the system in North City."

With the success of the initial project, North City is also taking advantage of the additional capabilities provided by VIMOC's Smart Parking solution. While the system continues to track parking structure occupancy, it will now also monitor and manage specific nested areas and individual parking spaces reserved for special vehicles. This Nested and Single Space Tracking solution provides additional intelligence to both the drivers and the parking operators. "VIMOC allows us to effectively share the same parking space between different use types. That means we can spend less on building for our cars and spend more on building for the people," said Darren.

Up to the minute data on space availability will be displayed on large attractive LED signs outside parking structures to guide drivers to available spaces and will also be shared with mobile apps and other online platforms. "The development of connected, intelligent and responsive buildings will help property developers deliver the buildings of the future. AI applications enable features such as substantially more agile building operations and improved tenant relationships," said Tarik Hammadou, president and CEO of VIMOC. "North City is pushing the envelope when it comes to mixing Artificial Intelligence with urban environment to improve the quality of life."

SOURCE VIMOC Technologies