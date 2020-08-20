VIMworld: The Most Entertaining Smart NFT & Gaming Platform Is Launching with Up To 50% Discount on New Collectibles for Early Adopters

With an initial size of over 7,000 collectibles, valued at more than $2 million, already being held by thousands of community members, the platform will be live to the public on Friday, Aug 21, 2020 16:00 UTC, making VIMworld one of the world's most adopted blockchain-based collectible platforms from the get-go.

To celebrate this monumental step towards our epic journey in the gaming and collectibles world, VIMworld is celebrating the platform launch with an exclusive, limited-time VIMworld Launch Event! The exclusive launch event will involve promotional and discounted rates for new buyers of VIMs.

Accessing VIMworld To Kickstart Your Collectibles Journey

VIMworld Early Access will officially launch on Friday, Aug 21, 2020 16:00 UTC. The platform will be accessible at VIMworld.com using Google Chrome-based browsers with the Comet Extension installed, OR the VeChain Sync Desktop browser OR through the VeChainThor Mobile Wallet.

To recap, VIMs are Smart NFTs, a novel type of digital collectible. In VIMworld, these VIMs are your close companions or pets, while you would need to care for them and feed them for them to grow, you will be able to interact with them. There will be other interactive experiences, ranging from PvP battles, interactive RPGs, to future games that are connected to VIMworld by 3rd party partners as well as the PlayTable Tabletop Gaming Console.

To acquire new digital VIMs, the only way to do so is to get them using the VIMdispenser.

Immense Demand For VIMs

VIMs are highly sought after due to their immense innate value. VIMs showcased in the queue can differ in terms of the character itself, the Tier, and rare Treasures.

High level VIMs can act as an EGG incubator where valuable prizes can be attained by farming and incubating EGGs within the VIMworld Ecosystem.

High Level VIMs can also bring other amazing benefits to the owner, we will leave the brave and the daring to find out, or join our community to find out.

Taking Advantage of The Limited-Time Exclusive Launch Event

The launch of VIMworld will be celebrated in an exclusive launch event, where VIMs paraded in the VIMdispenser will be offered at promotional and discounted rates, starting with the 'ArmStrong' collectible. More collectibles will be featured on a rotational basis.

The discounted rates will be offered with a short time window, and will differ on a weekly basis. Users who are interested in getting the best rates should set up reminders to take advantage of the limited time Launch Event

To make purchasing VIMs even more interactive and fun, more live events are planned to be held in VIMworld.

Events such as a limited time VIM drop with special Treasures or high Tier VIMs with lots of EHrT pre-loaded, sweepstakes, special conveyor belt events, themed festive VIM offerings will be held regularly as well.

Inviting The Public To Join VIMworld

VIMworld will be a special place for all fans of collectibles, gaming, or anyone who wants to have a fun time. The 8Hours Foundation cordially invites everyone that is interested to join the VIMworld Launch Event and be a part of the most successful collectibles and gaming platform to come.

About VIMworld.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play help each other thrive. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs themselves, each one unique and permanent. VIMs are Smart NFTs that will provide an unquestionable system of authentication and allow their owners to both store and build value through play and meaningful connections to others.

The 8Hours Foundation is dedicated to fostering social bonds between people because our relationships with family and friends are the most important things in the world. For more information about VIMworld, please follow our social media channels:

