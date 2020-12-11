VIN Foundation Announces 5th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce its fifth annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asks veterinary students to explore diversity challenges in the veterinary profession and the steps their school is taking to address these challenges.

VIN Foundation essay competition winners

The annual competition challenges veterinary students to seek innovative answers to issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, and the relevance of veterinary education to career goals.

VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are vitally important, and I am excited the VIN Foundation can give veterinary students an opportunity to share their insights into ways to broaden diversity and thus support a healthy veterinary profession."

Three entrants will win cash scholarships to help support tuition and education-related expenses:

First place: $3,000

Second place: $1,500

Third place: $1,000

The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee will select the top entries in the first round of judging. These essays will then be assessed by experts in the topic area, who will pass the top choices to three well-known leaders in the veterinary profession. These final judges will determine the winners.

Learn more about VIN Foundation resources at VINFoundation.org/Resources.

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing tools and resources to support veterinary students and veterinarians throughout their careers, was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network in 2005. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at http://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants. All gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

