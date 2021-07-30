VIN Foundation Announces 5th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition Winners

DAVIS, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce the results of its fifth annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asked veterinary students to explore diversity challenges in the veterinary profession and the steps their school is taking to address these challenges.

VIN Foundation

The annual competition challenges veterinary students to seek innovative answers to issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, and the relevance of veterinary education to career goals. This year, over 160 entries were submitted from around the world.

VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are vitally important to the health of both the veterinary profession and society. The VIN Foundation is excited to share these winning essays with their insights into ways to broaden diversity and thus support a healthy veterinary profession."

2021 saw more entries than any other year of the competition. The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee oversaw three rounds of judging with panels including experts in the topic area and leaders in the veterinary profession. The final judges, after much discussion, selected the winners:

First place was awarded to Ashley Wang (University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine 2023) for the essay titled, Beyond Checking Off Boxes: Realizing Transformational Change in Diversity Work.

Second place was awarded to Natalya Redmond (University of Bristol 2024) for the essay titled, Breaking the Cycle.

Third place was awarded to Hannah Lee (University of Queensland 2021) for the essay titled, Putting the vet in diversity: A proposal for diversifying the veterinary profession.

Learn more about the VIN Foundation resources at VINFoundation.org/Resources.

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing tools and resources to support veterinary students and veterinarians throughout their careers, was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network in 2005. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at http://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants. All gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Jordan benShea

VIN Foundation

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation