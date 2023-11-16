VIN Foundation Announces 8th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition

Eighth annual essay competition asks veterinary students to address the pros and cons of telemedicine on the veterinarian-client-patient relationship.

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce its eighth annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asks veterinary students to examine current efforts to expand the use of telemedicine and the impact upon regulations defining criteria for establishing a veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR). Students submitting entries are required to explore the pros and cons of these efforts for veterinarians, clients and patients, and to propose a solution that entails maximizing the benefits and minimizing the risks.

The annual competition is open to currently enrolled veterinary students worldwide and challenges them to suggest innovative solutions to issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as teaching hospitals, staff shortages, diversity, practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, and the relevance of veterinary education to career goals.

VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated: "Telemedicine is coming in fast to the veterinary industry and it's a perfect topic for students to consider as they get closer to embarking on their career in veterinary medicine. In line with the VIN Foundation's mission to support veterinary colleagues at each defining moment of their career, this year's topic will hopefully encourage students to think critically about how this change could impact their career and the profession."

Three entrants will win cash scholarships to help support tuition and education-related expenses:

  • First place: $5,000
  • Second place: $3,000
  • Third place: $1,500

The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee will select the anonymized top entries in the first round of judging. These essays will then be assessed by experts in the topic area, who will pass the top choices to three well-known leaders in the veterinary profession. These final judges will determine the winners. 

Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at http://VINFoundation.org

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides tools and resources to support pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians throughout their careers. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 100,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible. 

Jordan benShea
VIN Foundation
(888) 616-6506
[email protected] 

SOURCE VIN Foundation

