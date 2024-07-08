VIN Foundation Announces the First Annual Awardees of the Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship Created by Becky Godchaux

Two veterinary school students have each been awarded $140,000 scholarships, and the second annual scholarship is announced

DAVIS, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce the Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship Created by Becky Godchaux has awarded its first two veterinary school scholarships for Fall 2024. Each awardee will receive up to $35,000 per year, for a total of up to $140,000 per student for the duration of their attendance at veterinary school, up to four years.

The two awardees are Elizabeth Sandy who will be attending the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University, and Walter Baker who will be attending Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Elizabeth shared her excitement, "Winning this scholarship means the world. To me, it's not just a scholarship but a representation of my journey and the obstacles I've overcome." Walter Baker expressed, "Thanks to Ms. Godchaux and the work of the VIN Foundation, I won't be burdened by the enormous debt load faced by so many of my peers. It truly is a blessing and a privilege to have been chosen for such a prestigious award."

Animal lover Becky Godchaux created this scholarship in 2023 in recognition of her veterinarian, Dr. Mike Dunn. Ms. Godchaux's goal with this scholarship is to nurture the creation of more veterinarians like Mike. As she says, "the happiness of my dogs is only as good as their health, and that is dependent on good veterinary care."

The VIN Foundation is honored to be the chosen home for this generous one-of-a-kind scholarship. Ms. Godchaux shared, "while I am supporting the students by providing the scholarship for the school tuition, it feels good to know the VIN Foundation is providing the support of helpful programs and tools to guide them through their careers and set them up for success."

Ms. Godchaux has generously extended this scholarship for a second cohort of veterinary students entering Fall 2025. The second annual Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship created by Becky Godchaux will open for submissions on July 15, 2024. This scholarship is restricted to veterinary students committed to practicing companion animal veterinary medicine. Awardees will also receive mentorship and support via VIN Foundation programs through school and beyond, including mental wellness support, student debt support, and everything in between.

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides helpful programs to veterinarians throughout their careers so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 100,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

