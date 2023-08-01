VIN Foundation Announces the Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship Created by Becky Godchaux

$280,000 scholarship will award two students entering veterinary school in Fall 2024 up to $140,000 each for tuition and fees

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce the Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship Created by Becky Godchaux. Two students who are accepted to the first year of veterinary school for Fall of 2024, will receive up to $35,000 each per year, for a total of up to $140,000 each for the duration of the awardees' attendance at veterinary school, for up to four years.

VIN Foundation $280,000 Veterinary Student Scholarship

Animal lover Becky Godchaux created this scholarship in recognition of her veterinarian Mike Dunn, DVM. Becky's goal with this scholarship is to nurture the creation of more veterinarians like Mike. As Becky says, "the happiness of my dogs is only as good as their health, and that is dependent on good veterinary care."

Becky chose the VIN Foundation because she appreciates the approach of supporting veterinarians at every stage in their career. "While I am supporting the students by providing the scholarship for the school tuition, it feels good to know the VIN Foundation is providing the support of helpful programs and tools to guide them through their careers and set them up for success."

The scholarship opens for submissions on August 15, 2023 at 9am PT . The application process includes completing an application form along with a personal statement and letter of recommendation. Finalists will participate in a video interview and must show proof of accepting an offer of admittance for the Fall of 2024 to a qualifying veterinary school. This scholarship is restricted to veterinary students who are committed to practicing companion animal veterinary medicine. Awardees will also receive mentorship and support using the VIN Foundation programs through school and beyond, including mental wellness support, student debt support, and everything in between.

Learn more about the scholarship on the VIN Foundation website .

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides helpful programs to veterinarians throughout their careers so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 100,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org . The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Jordan benShea

VIN Foundation

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation