VIN Foundation Reaches GuideStar Platinum for Fifth Year in a Row

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, the VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has earned the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. The highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid and the world's largest source of nonprofit information, this award shows the VIN Foundation's commitment to its mission.

The VIN Foundation believes a healthy veterinary profession depends on a healthy animal community and directs support toward resources that foster the health of the profession. "It is important for VIN Foundation supporters to know their gifts are making a direct positive impact on the veterinary profession on a global scale, while feeling secure in their generous giving practices," said Executive Director Jordan benShea.

"We are excited to convey VIN Foundation's commitment to transparency," said benShea, "by attaining our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile at the Platinum level for the fifth consecutive year, we are able to effectively communicate vital organizational information with our supporters as well as GuideStar's online audience, which includes donors, grant-makers, our peers, and the media."

Maintaining Platinum level status means the VIN Foundation has consistently shared organizational details; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about program results and progress.

The VIN Foundation's nonprofit profile shows where pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians are receiving confidential support, student debt loan education and advice, and veterinary school information including chances of acceptance and ways to apply smarter to decrease student debt. These metrics help the VIN Foundation determine where support is most needed in the veterinary profession and focus its efforts accordingly.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation resources help pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. Based on the belief that a healthy animal community depends on a healthy veterinary community, each resource supports, educates, and mentors veterinary colleagues throughout their careers. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) in 2005. VIN is an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 85,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

About GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles

In February 2019, GuideStar joined forces with Foundation Center to form Candid, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Today, GuideStar is a service of Candid. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. Candid encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 13 million people who visit guidestar.org to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data, such as AmazonSmile, Facebook, and Network for Good. To reach a given participation level, organizations must complete all required fields for that level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database.

About Candid

Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid's data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world.

