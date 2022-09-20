VIN Foundation Receives Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid for Sixth Year in a Row

Platinum Seal provides donors with organizational transparency and gift impact

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, the VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid. The highest level of recognition offered by Candid, the world's largest source of nonprofit information, this seal demonstrates the VIN Foundation's strong financial health and commitment to accountability.

Candid Platinum Transparency Seal

The VIN Foundation believes a healthy animal community depends on a healthy veterinary community and utilizes resources to cultivate the health of the veterinary profession. "It is important for VIN Foundation supporters to know their gifts are making a positive direct impact on the veterinary profession on a global scale, while feeling secure in their generous giving," said Executive Director Jordan BenShea.

"We are excited to highlight the VIN Foundation's commitment to transparency," said BenShea, "by attaining the Platinum level of transparency for the sixth consecutive year, the VIN Foundation is effectively communicating honest organizational information with supporters as well as Candid's audience, which includes donors, grant-makers, veterinary peers, animal advocates, and the media."

This consistent achievement of Platinum level status reflects the VIN Foundation's ethos of sharing organizational details; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about program results and progress.

The VIN Foundation's nonprofit profile shows where pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians are receiving confidential support, student debt loan education and advice, and veterinary school information. These metrics help the VIN Foundation determine where support is most needed in the veterinary profession and focus its efforts accordingly.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation resources help pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. Based on the belief that a healthy animal community depends on a healthy veterinary community, each resource supports, educates, and mentors veterinary colleagues throughout their careers. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) in 2005. VIN is an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 95,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org . The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

About Candid

Candid is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.

Media Contact:

Jordan BenShea

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation