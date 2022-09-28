VIN Foundation, VIN, and CattleDog Publishing Partner to Honor Dr. Sophia Yin's Legacy

From the Dr. Sophia Yin Memorial Fund to the Low Stress Handling® Movement, the three organizations are continuing Dr. Yin's legacy at her family's request

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 8th anniversary of Dr. Sophia Yin's death approaches, VIN Foundation, Veterinary Information Network (VIN), and CattleDog Publishing are paying tribute by highlighting her achievements and contributions. Her passion, science-based teachings, and experiences transformed the veterinary and pet professional communities. Without knowing their origin, many continue to use her techniques daily.

A tribute article by board-certified veterinary behaviorist, Dr. Christine Calder "The Low Stress Handling® Movement: How Sophia and Her CattleDog Started It All!" is available for reading, and a tribute video is also available for viewing.

"With good handling, the patient should get better and not worse." - Sophia Yin

In the early 2000's, Dr. Sophia Yin, a veterinarian and animal behaviorist, made it her lifelong passion to educate veterinarians and pet professionals about animal behavior, which led her to create the innovative and industry-standard Low Stress Handling® method for dogs and cats. Sophia developed the "Ten General Principles of Handling," also part of the Low Stress Handling® method, which are now the core concepts for other certification programs, including AAFP's Cat Friendly Practices®, and Fear Free® Pets.

Sophia's contributions to veterinary behavior did not stop at implementing her breakthrough Low Stress Handling® method of veterinary care. She also introduced pet professionals to the scientific method and learning theory. Sophia provided hands-on training in the fundamentals of animal behavior, emphasizing the specific causes and effects of behavior and how a learner will only repeat what has been reinforced, both desired and undesired. In her lectures, she used visual examples from her extensive video and photographic library and cited scientific studies showing how positive punishment often increases fear and anxiety.

Upon Dr. Sophia Yin's untimely death in 2014, her mother, Jackie, chose the VIN Foundation to honor her memory by creating the Dr. Sophia Yin Memorial Fund and making the VIN Foundation the new home of the Small Animal Veterinary Nerdbook. Donations to the Dr. Sophia Yin Memorial Fund support the VIN Foundation's Vets4Vets® resources which help veterinary colleagues face challenges such as those that consumed Dr. Yin. The Small Animal Veterinary Nerdbook provides veterinarians and veterinary students with the critical information needed to help animals as they move forward in their veterinary careers.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides resources to help the veterinary community thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 94,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

About Cattle Dog Publishing

After Dr. Sophia Yin's untimely death in 2014, her mother, Jackie, chose the Veterinary Information Network to archive and protect Sophia's materials. Now an integral part of the VIN family, CattleDog Publishing is revitalizing Sophia's vision while continuing her original goals of educating others and improving animal welfare. To learn more about CattleDog Publishing visit https://cattledogpublishing.com.

