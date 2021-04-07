Vin Social, Innovators of Virtual Hospitality, Announce Launch of Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vin Social announces its first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign this week in partnership with Wefunder and the Arora Project. The company is inviting its community to become partial owners of Vin Social, a start-up that has thrived in the pandemic by creating a virtual hospitality solution for businesses to "wine and dine" customers through an interactive, tasting experience of curated craft wine and spirits brands and expert-led edu-tainment programming. Click HERE for a high-level view of the event process.

Known initially as a New York-based, experiential wine social club supporting sustainable, diverse, small-batch makers of the world, Vin Social's mission has always been to make the world of wine more inclusive, accessible and less "stuffy" by highlighting the stories of the passionate makers behind the bottles.

In the pandemic, the company skyrocketed, pivoting from vineyard trips and quarterly subscriptions, to producing high-touch, virtual craft wine and spirits tastings with an average 89% attendance rate. "The most disruptive companies in tech started where Vin Social is today, creating experiences people want. Vin Social does this with style and sophistication," says Brian Sowards, Vin Social Investor.

Since July of 2020, Vin Social has enjoyed a steady profit stream, bringing in more than $750,000 in revenue from clients like Salesforce, Tealium, Adweek, Dell Technologies and Verizon. "With COVID, many companies have had to become more creative with the events they hold and Vin Social plays perfectly into that. Their service + product flywheel is great ... and from each [paid] event, Vin Social garners nearly two new leads," says Claudius Mbemba, CTO of Neu and Entrepreneurial Advisor.

As one of the first-movers in the fast-growing industry of virtual events, Vin Social is poised to capitalize on the industry's $700 Billion projected growth in this decade. "Our team of experienced technical event producers, experience designers and on-camera talent, coupled with a national product fulfillment mechanism provides an end-to-end holistic solution for 'Zoom fatigue' to a very thirsty and sophisticated audience with massive spending power," says Sara Moll, Founder and CEO of Vin Social.

Harvard Business Review reported that in 2020, women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding. This startling statistic got Vin Social Founder, Sara Moll, fired up to pursue an alternative path to raise capital. Vin Social's equity crowdfunding campaign, in partnership with WeFunder, allows its raving fan base the opportunity to get a stake in the company and share in its future success, while promoting the democratization of investment access through Regulation CrowdFunding. Those interested can gain equity through a minimum investment of $100 and receive perks like curated wine shipments and access to investor-only networking events.

Shipping more than 7,000 bottles to event attendees nationwide in under eight months, Vin Social has stayed true to their mission of providing access to diverse, sustainably-crafted wine and spirits, growing revenue and exposure for many small businesses crippled by Covid closures. "As a woman-founded and led company, we're proud of supporting DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion] by partnering with minority-led, small businesses. We provide our brand partners with an alternate direct-to-consumer channel and the opportunity to grow their businesses and brands online through white-glove, virtual events that yield significantly higher margins than events in-person. We're also excited to provide jobs to out-of-work sommeliers and spirit experts from the safety of their homes," says Lily Styles, COO at Vin Social.

To read more about Vin Social's fundraising goals and to make an investment, visit their Wefunder page.

Vin Social is a premium virtual hospitality experience delivered as a service for top brands and tech companies through a unique, online program and eCommerce platform. Clients host 'Vin Socials' to engage, retain, and convert their most valuable relationships.

Vin Social's mission is to help small, sustainability-committed makers by serving as an alternate direct-to-consumer channel and to show reverence to these purpose-driven producers by telling their stories authentically. Likewise, Vin Social is passionate about putting diverse, out of work sommeliers and spirit experts back to work as on-demand talent and producers of its virtual hospitality programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.vinsocial.co/.

