Vin Vault™ Wines Releases First-of-Its-Kind Movie Trailer to Debut New Packaging

"At Vin Vault Wines, we know the strength of the boxed wine category and are ready to tell the world about the amazing quality of our boxed wines," said Stephanie Gallo, Vice President of Marketing at E. & J. Gallo Winery. "This is the first, digitally-led media campaign for Vin Vault and it will highlight our acclaimed quality and unique personality in a big way."

Vin Vault's movie-style trailer showcases their collection of boxed wines and an all-new, sophisticated blue and gold package design. The story is brought to life by the mysterious, fictional character, 'Vincent Vault' and his band of mischievous wine-thieves.

"Vin Vault embraces those who shrug societal norms and aren't afraid to show off their great taste," said Stephanie Gallo, "The goal of our 2018 campaign is to disrupt the category by giving boxed wine the edge and sophistication it deserves."

Vin Vault will feature the campaign throughout the year on their newly-updated website, social media channels and through a digital media buy on YouTube. As with any movie trailer, 'Guilty of Great Taste' will appear on websites such as Fandango, Variety, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter and IMBD.

Vin Vault is available at retailers nationwide. Watch the trailer and find Vin Vault in a store near you at vinvaultwines.com.

ABOUT VIN VAULT WINES - Vin Vault offers a portfolio of high-quality, premium wines in an upscale box package. Vin Vault's wines are intentionally crafted to live in a box to make them the best tasting wines in a box. Each box conveniently holds the equivalent of four 750ml-sized bottles and will stay fresh for thirty days after opening. With wine this delicious in flavor, it's easy to see why Vin Vault is #GuiltyofGreatTaste.

