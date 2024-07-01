VIÑA VISTAMAR UNVEILS A FRESH NEW IMAGE

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Viña Vistamar undergoes a complete renewal. Our wines not only receive new names but also a refreshed image with simple, minimalist lines that represent our essence: creating vertically structured, elegant wines with great freshness, sourced from Chile's most prominent valleys.

Since its inception, Viña Vistamar has focused on observing and studying nature. We seek cool locations influenced by the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, allowing the vines to mature slowly. Over 26 years, Viña Vistamar has succeeded in making wines with vertical structure, noted for their elegance and exceptional freshness, from Chile's most recognized wine valleys.

From the beginning, Viña Vistamar has aimed to express a fresh, unique, and personal style, selecting vineyards with climates and soils that support slow fruit maturation. In the coastal zone, our vineyards benefit from the Humboldt Current, which cools the valleys and creates morning fog. In the mountainous zone, our vineyards are refreshed by Andean winds, causing significant temperature variations, translating to greater balance and verticality in the wines.

Today, Viña Vistamar renews itself under new leadership. Winemaker Daniela Salinas now leads Vistamar, bringing her experience, passion, and style to the wines. Additionally, Vistamar refreshes its image, emphasizing fresh origins like the sea and mountains, with simple, minimalist graphics that reaffirm the brand's elegance and freshness. Several wine lines are renamed, emphasizing the importance and identity of their places of origin.

The New Viña Vistamar Portfolio is as follows. Brisa Line: Highlights the strategic position of our vineyards in the Central Valley, benefiting from coastal breezes, Andean winds, or countryside air, featuring Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Moscato, Rosé, Merlot, Carmenere, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bordevalle Reserva: Wines from high-quality terroirs like the Pacific coast, Andes foothills, or Maule hills. The new image references these origins in the Casablanca, Cachapoal Andes, and Maule valleys, featuring Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Malbec, Merlot, Carmenere, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Eje Costa Gran Reserva: For Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir from the Casablanca Valley, and Eje Andes Gran Reserva for Carmenere, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon from the Maipo Valley. Named for the vineyards' locations along Chile's key axes, influenced by mountains and the sea, these are superior, expressive wines true to their origin.

Eje Red Blend Gran Reserva: For the Cabernet Sauvignon/Petite Syrah/Petit Verdot blend, and Eje White Blend Gran Reserva for the Chardonnay/Viognier blend. These wines represent the winery's creativity, with small productions of innovative, modern blends meant to be enjoyed slowly, appreciating their quality and perfect balance between freshness and complexity.

Vistamar Block: Highlights the exact parcel of each vineyard. These wines are made from the best parcel of each vineyard, located in valleys known for their exceptional quality, featuring varieties like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Carmenere, Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

With this renewal, Viña Vistamar continues to celebrate the diversity and richness of Chile's wine regions, offering a unique sensory experience. Discover the wines of Viña Vistamar at Total Wines and More stores! https://www.totalwine.com/search/all?text=vistamar

