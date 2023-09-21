VINADA: Is Alcohol Hindering Your Full Potential?

Time T0% sober up your perspective on alcohol.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where social norms have long been connected with alcohol consumption, there's a growing movement that celebrates the benefits of a sober lifestyle. The decision to abstain from alcohol can bring many advantages to one's life. From improved physical well-being to emotional balance, and enhanced productivity, the rewards of a sober lifestyle are truly transformative.

Boozing is Losing

Recent studies have underscored the impact and risks of alcohol on various aspects of health varying from:

  1. Increased risk of seven types of cancer of which throat, breast and colon cancer;
  2. Negative effect on sleep quality and mental health;
  3. Heart and liver diseases;
  4. Skin problems like rosacea and psoriasis;
  5. Dehydration [1].

According to research even drinking just one glass of alcohol per day increases these risks.

Time for a change

As consumers worldwide become more aware of the negative effects of alcohol on various aspects of health, a shift towards healthier choices is evident. The rise of the non-alcoholic and low-alcohol market reflects not just a trend, but a lasting movement towards holistic well-being.

In a dynamic landscape of changing preferences, the non-alcoholic and low-alcohol market emerges as a beacon of positive transformation. In Western-Europe and Scandinavia, 1 in 5 adults already refrain from consuming alcohol, while in the US, the share of non-alcoholic wine in the total non-alcoholic beverage category surged by +23.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, outpacing the growth rate of non-alcoholic beer (+19.5%) within the same category [1].

''What are you drinking tonight?''

One of the growing non-alcoholic wine brands is VINADA. "We believe that living sober shouldn't mean sacrificing the enjoyment of life's special moments," says Jess, founder of VINADA, a non-alcoholic, vegan, sparkling wine brand. "Our wines create memorable moments without the constraints of alcohol, and enhance your well-being. 0% alcohol, yet 100% wine experience without limitations. "We want people to go from "Why are you not drinking tonight?", to "What are you drinking tonight?"

Ready for a challenge? VINADA has created a special Sip Sober, Sparkling October Box, to cheers to one's health and celebrate life. Whether you're a seasoned abstainer or curious about the benefits of sobriety. Read via this link, where VINADA welcomes all to join the movement, discover a new way to enjoy life's precious moments, and your full potential.

[1] Source: www.vinadawines.com/blog/healthfactsfigures

www.vinadawines.com

SOURCE VINADA USA B.V.

