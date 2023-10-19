Vinamilk Expands into the China's Thriving Dairy Market with Key Partnerships

News provided by

Vinamilk

19 Oct, 2023, 03:13 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's leading dairy brand Vinamilk is making significant strides in China's dairy market. The company proudly announces a cooperation memorandum with leading Chinese partners during the Hanoi investment, trade, and tourism promotion conference in Guangzhou on September 26th, 2023.

Continue Reading
Vinamilk Expands into the China's Thriving Dairy Market with Key Partnerships
Vinamilk Expands into the China's Thriving Dairy Market with Key Partnerships
Vinamilk’s durian yogurt products are being researched and produced specifically for the Chinese market
Vinamilk’s durian yogurt products are being researched and produced specifically for the Chinese market
Vinamilk’s Ong Tho condensed milk is widely distributed in Guangzhou, China
Vinamilk’s Ong Tho condensed milk is widely distributed in Guangzhou, China

Prior to this collaboration, the Chinese partners visited Vinamilk's facilities in Vietnam, and expressed trust in Vinamilk's capabilities after sampling Vinamilk's products tailored for the Chinese market. This remarkable partnership sees Vinamilk producing customized yogurt products, tailored to meet the Chinese market's quality standards and preferences. Concurrently, Chinese partners will oversee importation, distribution network, regulatory compliance, and trade promotions.

"Yogurt holds a vital place in the Chinese consumers' diet. Since the protocol allowing the export of Vietnamese dairy products to China was established, I've been eager to collaborate with Vinamilk to introduce the brand's yogurt products to China," said Ye Canjiang, Chairman and General Manager of Guangzhou Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market Management Company Limited, the leading wholesale market management company in Guangdong. Another partner, who is expert in food import and distribution and plays a pivotal role in establishing the presence Ong Tho (Vinamilk's sweetened condensed milk) in China, also conveyed their trust in this collaboration.

"Yogurt has stringent storage requirements and short shelf-life," Vo Trung Hieu, Vinamilk's International Business Director, emphasized. "With this collaboration, we can significantly reduce the time it takes for Vinamilk's yogurt products to reach consumers while ensuring optimal preservation conditions. I firmly believe that Vinamilk's yogurt products will swiftly reach the world's most populous market and receive a positive reception."

China stands as the world's largest import market for dairy products, with 3.897 million tons valued at USD13.36 billion imported in 2021. Yogurt ranks among the fastest-growing segments in the Chinese dairy industry, expected to reach USD73 billion in sales by 2029 with annual growth of 15% from 2023 to 2029.

Vinamilk's yogurt products adhere to ISO 9001:2015 International Quality Management System and FSSC 22000 standards. Produced through thermal pasteurization and natural fermentation, they contain no preservatives, and ensure safety and hygiene. Beyond traditional yogurt products, Vinamilk continuously launches innovative offerings and achieves prominence in the domestic market. All products conform to international standards such as ISO 9001:2015, FSSC 22000, BRC, ISO 17025, Halal, Organic EU, and Organic China. To date, Vinamilk's cumulative export turnover exceeds USD3 billion.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976 in Vietnam, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is the leading national dairy company specializing in dairy and nutritious products. Vinamilk manages 15 farms and 17 factories supplying up to 250 SKUs in the product portfolio and has exported to nearly 60 countries and regions. The dairy brand is currently among the Top 40 largest dairy companies and the sixth most valuable dairy brand worldwide.

SOURCE Vinamilk

Also from this source

Vinamilk Depicts the Rise of Vietnam's Dairy Industry at the 2023 Global Dairy Congress

Vinamilk Depicts the Rise of Vietnam's Dairy Industry at the 2023 Global Dairy Congress

Vinamilk, a globally acclaimed Vietnamese dairy company, made a resounding impact at the 16th Global Dairy Congress held in London on June 21-22....
Vinamilk Announces "Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050" and the First Carbon-Neutral Factory and Farm in Vietnam

Vinamilk Announces "Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050" and the First Carbon-Neutral Factory and Farm in Vietnam

Vinamilk marks a significant milestone in its pioneering journey toward sustainable development by mapping out its Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.