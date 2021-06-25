Vinamilk promotes healthy lifestyle and steps up donations in the fight against COVID-19

Apart from epidemic prevention and production maintaining initiatives, Vinamilk, which ranks 36th in the global top 50 dairy manufacturer and is well-known for its CSR efforts, has made financial and nutrition products' donations to support the Vietnam government and medical forces, the local Vietnamese and overseas communities where Vinamilk's subsidiaries are located to fight against COVID-19.

"In the midst of challenges, Vinamilk is thriving in its journey of sustainable development which is based upon the shared belief of the collective value. Along with the support from our partners, stakeholders, and the continuous efforts of all employees, we believe that Vinamilk will continue to excel in the journey of creating and sharing common value that contributes towards a sustainable and brighter future," Mrs Mai Kieu Lien, Vinamilk's CEO, shared.

In 2021, during the most recent outbreak in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a local Vinamilk's subsidiary promptly presented 48,000 cartons of milk to residents who lived in the COVID-19 "Red zone". This action demonstrated the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring a supply of nutritional source for local people in the critical times.

In Vietnam, where Vinamilk's headquarter located, the dairy manufacturer has donated 2 million nutritional products to provide nutritional support to those affected by the pandemic, especially children during the first 6 months of 2021. 1.7 million cartons of milk were distributed to nearly 19,000 disadvantaged children and nearly 80,000 products to 3,800 children in quarantine areas to build resistance against viruses.

Responding to the urge of reaching herd immunity in Vietnam, Vinamilk donated US$872,000 to the government to administer free vaccines to Vietnamese citizens, including children ages 12 to 18.

Recently, Vinamilk has launched a campaign "A healthy you for the healthy Vietnam" with the purpose of promoting healthy lifestyle and bringing positive energy to the community during this turbulent time.

When COVID-19 first broke out in 2020, Vinamilk supported the country and the community with financial funding and products worth estimated US$1.8 million. Besides prompt actions in Vietnam, Vinamilk's subsidiary in the U.S., Driftwood Dairy Factory, has also been supporting people who struggled with a sudden loss of income with more than 12,000 milk bottles (23,000 litres) through L.A. Food bank.

Vinamilk's continuous CSR efforts, towards sustainable development, have been recognized and the brand was awarded the Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence in the Global CSR Awards 2020.

