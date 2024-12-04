VIÑAS QUEIROLO NAMES COLANGELO & PARTNERS AS AGENCY OF RECORD

Peru's leading winery and Pisco producer expands communications program in the US market

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viñas Queirolo , one of Peru's most historic and highly acclaimed wine estates, has announced Colangelo & Partners , a fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, as its agency of record to develop and execute a strategic integrated communications program in 2024 and 2025. The partnership will focus on growing the reputation of Peru as a producer of exemplary wines and spirits while establishing Viñas Queirolo as a leader and reference point for the region.

The history of Bodega Santiago Queirolo dates back to 1880, when Santiago Queirolo Raggio, a Genoese immigrant, arrived in Peru with his family to search for new opportunities. What started as a local, artisanal production of wines and Piscos for local consumption soon prospered into a full-fledged family business spanning generations and centuries. The second generation of the family, led by Santiago's children, consolidated operations, expanded production and strengthened the brand's presence in the local market. But it was the third generation, led by Santiago Queirolo Targarona and his brothers Jorge and Francisco, that brought much-needed transformation and modernization to the winery, driven by the ambitious vision to make Peruvian wines competitive on the international stage.

"We are thrilled to partner with Colangelo & Partners to engage with American wine lovers and spirits enthusiasts by offering audiences a glimpse into the quality of Peruvian wine and Pisco," CEO Santiago Queirolo Targarona said. "For over 100 years, we have developed a deep understanding of Peru's terroirs and assembled the perfect team to interpret our vineyards in the bottle."

While the highly skilled winemaker, Luis Gomez, and agriculture director, Jorge Queirolo, manage the portfolio of wines and Piscos sourced from the Ica Valley and Cañete Valley, the team has sought expertise from prominent Bordeaux enology consultants such as Jacques Blouin and c, both of which helped the family expand into Ica Valley and optimize winemaking technologies. Argentinean 'Winemaker of the Year' Alejandro Sejanovich also consults yearly with a highly qualified team of vineyard experts.

Queirolo's nearly 2,000-acre expansion into the Ica Valley in 2003 helped establish ' Intipalka ', the estate's premium label, which translates to 'valley of the sun' in Quechua, the language spoken during the Inca empire and still used in the highlands of Peru. These high-altitude vineyards experience a desert-like climate with high diurnal ranges to produce wines with exceptional complexity and structure. Whether it's Queirolo's Intipalka flagships, Santiago Queirolo's entry-level wines that pair well with Peruvian dishes, or the distilled and unique Piscos that can be enjoyed neat or in creative cocktails, the estate is the world's window to Peru's classic beverages and quality potential.

Carlos de Jesus, Partner and President of Colangelo & Partners Europe, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, "as a team of passionate wine lovers and category builders, we are thrilled to be working alongside the Queirolo family and the fine wines of Peru. While Peruvian wine is still an emerging category, the caliber of terroir-expressive wines coming from Viñas Queirolo is a testament to their expertise and hard work, and we are excited to be a part of their growth in the U.S. market."

Intipalka and Santiago Queirolo wines and Piscos can be found nationwide, specifically at your local Total Wine & More.

About Viñas Queirolo - www.santiagoqueirolo.com

About Colangelo & Partners - www.colangelopr.com

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution and communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior.

The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer to maximize its communications programs' efficiency and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

