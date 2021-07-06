VinBrain wins ACM SIGAI Industry Award 2021 for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

HANOI, Vietnam, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 ACM SIGAI Industry Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is granted to DrAidTM - the AI-powered Assistant product for Radiologists developed by VinBrain (a subsidiary of Vingroup in Vietnam). This is one of the world's top awards, and only one AI product is selected as the winner each year. The award will be presented at the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI) 2021 from August 19-26, 2021 in Canada. In 2019, the award was granted to Microsoft Corporation.

The ACM SIGAI Industry Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the world's top awards in the field of AI which is given annually to individuals or teams who have transferred original advanced academic research into AI applications. The Award is held by ACM SIGAI - the Special Interest Group on Artificial Intelligence (AI) of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) - the world's largest scientific and educational computing society, founded in 1947 with nearly 100,000 members worldwide.

The ACM SIGAI Industry Award was first awarded in 2019 to a Microsoft team led by the famous AI scientist John Langford (who gained H-Index of 71 - an index indicating the influence of global scientific publications with more than 41,000 citations). The award was temporarily put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the award was restarted and honorably awarded to a Make-in-Vietnam product - "DrAidTM for Radiology" developed by VinBrain.

"DrAidTM for Radiology" - the AI Assistant for Radiologists by VinBrain is the first AI-powered healthcare product in Vietnam officially launched on 14th June 2020. The product can detect and screen over 21 abnormalities and diseases of heart - lung - bone with an accuracy of over 89%. This diagnostic result can be easily shared via QR code or link. Especially, the product can automatically detect COVID-19 for both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases with mild lung injury based on chest - Xray (CRX) image, combined with PCR test to improve accuracy and reduce false negatives. DrAidTM also provides "second opinion" feature that allows doctors to consult other expert doctors anywhere, anytime.

DrAidTM was highly appreciated by the ACM SIGAI selection committee as it has brought together and enhanced the most state-of-the-art AI techniques such as multi-class classification and structured prediction, active learning, adversarial training, convolutional networks, speech recognition, text to speech, abnormality area segmentation with machine learning knowledge using AI based on a model with hundreds of millions of pixel parameters and large data of millions of images and among others, into a comprehensive cognitive service.

The world-famous scientists expressed their recognition of DrAidTM and VinBrain, especially for its values added to healthcare. Among them are particularly outstanding experts such as: Professor Andrew Ng at Stanford - Top 4 AI scientists in the world. Professor Andrew Ng is also the cofounder of Google Brain, Coursera and a pioneer of online AI education that inspires 77 million users. Others include Curtis Langlotz - Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Informatics and Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI Center) at Stanford University; Professor Al Pisano - Dean of Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego (UCSD), Co-Chair of the VinFuture Pre-screening Committee...

This Award reinforces VinBrain as a pioneer company for AI products in healthcare. While there are still many challenges ahead, winning this Award is an affirmative milestone in the journey to fulfil its mission: "To infuse AI and IoT into healthcare to improve human lives and productivity". Currently, DrAidTM is being deployed in 84 hospitals and medical facilities in Vietnam, including top 10 hospitals such as Hue Central Hospital, University Medical Center HCMC, Vinmec International Hospital, Thai Nguyen National Hospital.

About VinBrain: VinBrain is a Top 1 AI for Healthcare products company in Vietnam, funded by Vingroup - the largest conglomerate in Vietnam. VinBrain's mission is to infuse AI and IoT into healthcare to improve human lives and productivity. VinBrain aims to provide equitable access for everyone to the best healthcare solutions, knowledge, and services.

