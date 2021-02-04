Vince Camuto "Illuminare Intensa"

Illuminare Intensa's rich floral composition conveys confidence and sensuality that takes the fragrance to a new level. An assortment of spices and midnight orchid blend with warm pink pepper and juicy damson plum notes, creating an unexpected yet undeniably captivating aura around its wearer. Sensually radiant, this aroma features a heart full of petals bursting with a bold long-lasting scent, which is richly feminine and deliciously intense.

Givaudan Perfumer Christine Hassan states, "I wanted to create a rich, more intense version of the original scent, which was inspired by the beauty and resiliency of plum blossoms. This unique blend of notes is symbolic of a woman's inner strength and ability to take on everyday challenges with radiance, confidence and passion."

Fragrance Notes:

Top – lemon, damson plum accord, pink pepper

Heart – orris, midnight orchid

Dry –sandalwood, amber, vanilla

Taking cues from the original illuminare silhouette and inspired by the glassworks of Murano, Italy, the bottle encapsulates the feminine curves and nuances of a woman. An asymmetrical organic shape is featured within the outer molded glass structure and the gold metalized cap sparks bright elegance against the deep plum hues. The carton compliments the bottle with organic waves of plum tones and a gold foil logo.

Illuminare Intensa is available in select retailers, Macy's.com and VinceCamuto.com. The 100 mL Eau de Parfum is priced at $98 USD.

ABOUT VINCE CAMUTO

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Sexy, bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. The brand has successfully transcended its distinctive women's collections and today offers a broad range of products including footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as fragrance and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty retailers across North America and select international regions, as well as, online and on vincecamuto.com .

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara, and Jason Wu, among others. Parlux LTD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

