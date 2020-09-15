Vince Camuto Introduces Limited Edition Fragrance For Women: brilliante

Brilliante's scent story is a unique mix of jasmine sambac, fresh freesia, refreshing pear and cashmere woods, blended together to create an intoxicating, unforgettable scent experience. The jasmine sambac is prominently featured for its ability to inspire feelings of sensuality, relaxation and comfort. Sweetly seductive, this delightful white floral fragrance is reimagined with a refreshing and effervescent appeal.

Vince Camuto's brilliante was created in partnership with perfumer Gabriela Chelariu of Firmenich. She reflects, "For brilliante, we wanted to create a golden light impression reminiscent of a perfect, radiant sunset." She continues, "To achieve this we used glowing solar florals and wrapped them in soft warmth and sheer woods for a cashmere-like affect."

The brilliante Vince Camuto bottle embodies the aesthetic of the Vince Camuto signature fragrance collection design. The scent is decanted in a glass bottle wrapped in a rose gold floral foil and complimented with a textured varnish outlining the petals and leaves. A white grosgrain ribbon tied around the bottle's collar adds a feminine and whimsical touch. The rose gold carton with a matte embossed flower further elevates the brilliante experience.

Fragrance Notes:

Top – fresh freesia, blackcurrant, gardenia petals, juicy pear

Heart – jasmine sambac, orange blossom, vanilla orchid

Dry – white cedar, cashmere woods, tonka

Limited Edition:

3.4 FL. OZ. / 100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray - $90 USD

Available: September 2020; in fine department stores and VinceCamuto.com

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parlux Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor of fragrances and related products.

ABOUT VINCE CAMUTO

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Sexy, bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. The brand has successfully transcended its distinctive women's collections and today offers a broad range of products including footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as fragrance and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty retailers across North America and select international regions, as well as, online and on vincecamuto.com. Follow Vince Camuto on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Parlux Fragrances, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parlux.com

