Vince Offer, the Legendary "ShamWow Guy," Launches Podcast: The ShamWow Guy Show

Vince Offer

14 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Vince comes out swinging against wokeism and pledges to "stand up for Stand-Up"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vince Offer, known worldwide as the ShamWow Guy, is making a triumphant return to the spotlight with the launch of his brand new podcast: The ShamWow Guy Show. Known for his ability to seamlessly blend humor into his iconic product pitches, including the ShamWow and the Slap-Chop, Vince is bringing his comedic talents to the world of podcasting.

The ShamWow Guy Show promises to keep comedy at its core, as Vince invites an array of guests to join him in tackling a wide range of thought-provoking topics. From discussions on wokeism to exploring the spirit of American invention, listeners can expect humorous conversations that will entertain and engage.

In the debut episode, Vince will dive into a deeply personal and timely topic: his own experience with being "canceled" long before the term "cancel culture" entered the cultural lexicon. Hollywood shunned Vince due to the content of his cult comedy film, The Underground Comedy Movie (1998). Despite facing rejection from theaters, Vince's determination and entrepreneurial spirit led him to sell over 100,000 copies of the film directly to consumers. He even went on to produce a sequel, InAPPropriate Comedy (2013).

"I was canceled before 'cancel culture' was a thing. The Hollywood elites banned my movie," says Vince in the new trailer for his podcast. "We're pushing it, because comedy is all about taking risks, and it gives us the passes to do whatever the f*** we want."

Vince's experience provided him with unique insights into the challenges faced by comedians and the importance of defending the art of stand-up comedy. Now, he's ready to lead the charge in championing the freedom of comedic expression.

Listeners can tune in to The ShamWow Guy Show to hear Vince's unique perspective on cancel culture, comedy, and a wide range of captivating subjects. Don't miss out on this exciting new podcast that promises to be both funny and thought-provoking. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts starting October 5!

About Vince Offer: Widely known in North America as the "ShamWow Guy," Vince Offer combines a sharp delivery with quick talk, effective demonstrations, technical spiel and cheeky, double entendre laced comments. Vince's infomercials are known to be more aggressive, in an agreeable manner, than his contemporaries. His style has made him a household name in North America and, while his on screen persona is considered a showman, he has built a solid reputation for delivering value for money in infomercial marketing.

SOURCE Vince Offer

