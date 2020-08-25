Vince Stewart Appointed Chief Innovation and Business Intelligence Officer of Ankura

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of retired Lieutenant General Vincent R. Stewart, USMC to Chief Innovation and Business Intelligence Officer. Lt. Gen. Stewart joins as Ankura optimizes its business to help companies and executives deal with the unprecedented changes and challenges in today's rapidly evolving business environment. In addition to bringing his considerable global experience and insights to advising corporate decision makers, Lt. Gen. Stewart will further build on the Ankura's commitment to providing innovative and actionable technology and multi-disciplinary solutions for clients navigating the complexities of the new operating paradigm. Lt. Gen. Stewart will be a member of the company's senior leadership based in Washington, D.C.

"We welcome Vince as an expert advisor and member of our leadership team. His experience in navigating incredibly complex issues and existential moments – with effective and charismatic leadership honed over decades of distinguished military service – will be incredibly beneficial as we seek to implement strategies and process improvements that business desperately need while supporting Ankura's advisory offerings and growth," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "Vince has operated at the forefront of helping our country face some its most significant challenges. We look forward to his leadership, perspective and collaboration with Ankura's professionals to create truly innovative and needed solutions addressing the needs of our firm and our global clientele."

Previously, Lt. Gen Stewart served as Deputy Commander of United States Cyber Command. In this capacity, he provided strategic leadership for more than 10,000 personnel and had direct responsibility for securing the Department of Defense's Information Network which consisted of 3 million users in 140 countries across 15,000 networks, and 6,000 physical locations. During his almost four-decade military career Lt. Gen. Stewart served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he was responsible for delivering intelligence on the military capabilities of potential adversaries and providing threat and intelligence briefings to the President of the United States and Congress. He also served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on military intelligence-related matters. Earlier in his career, Lt. Gen. Stewart held the position of Commanding General, Marine Forces Cyberspace Command, and Director of Intelligence for the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, Lt. Gen. Stewart founded and served as Chief Executive of Stewart Global Solutions, an international consulting company focused on cybersecurity, geopolitical intelligence, strategic planning and crisis management services.

"Corporate leaders are facing unprecedented challenges and threats to their businesses as well as a rapidly changing landscape. Understanding these issues, developing informed strategies and executing efficiently is what is needed to minimize disruption, maximize opportunities and create value. One area we have really focused on is the ever-expanding accessibility of technology and the resulting increased cybersecurity risks for countries, companies and individuals in this volatile geopolitical landscape. In this dynamic environment, a sophisticated approach to risk and a fast response to cyberspace and intelligence breaches are imperative and we deliver this for clients," Lt. Gen. Stewart remarked. "The talented professionals at Ankura have a proven history of delivering outstanding client results across a variety of disciplines. I look forward to supporting the company, its clients and the development of new ideas and our people for years to come."

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

http://www.ankura.com

