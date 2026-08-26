Vincent and Phyllis Bacon STEM Entrepreneurship Fellowship Marks Five Years Connecting YSU Students With Hands-On Experience at YBI Portfolio Companies

More than 30 internships and four full-time hires mark five years of the Bacon Fellowship program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vincent and Phyllis Bacon STEM Entrepreneurship Fellowship, a partnership between YBI and Youngstown State University, has placed more than 30 students in hands-on STEM internships with YBI portfolio companies since 2021, with four full-time hires by YBI portfolio companies.

The Bacon Fellowship program was established in 2021 through a nearly $1 million endowment from Vince and Phyllis Bacon, in partnership with Youngstown State University and YBI. The program pairs students with YBI portfolio companies for hands-on STEM internships, giving them real-world experience alongside coursework. Tyler Barzak, a YSU mechanical engineering student who interned at JuggerBot 3D, was the first Bacon Fellow. He was later hired full-time by Ursa Major, a YBI portfolio company located on YBI's campus.

Interns have found fellowship at YBI portfolio companies including JuggerBot 3D, Bearing Distributors Inc. (BDI), Tailored Alloys, Fitz Frames, VISTA/AST, Spokbee, LeapFast, and Gizmo & Trinket. In all, four Fellows have been hired full-time by YBI portfolio companies.

"Establishing an internship program with YBI was a perfect fit for us. We wanted to do something that would help the community. Through discussions with YBI's team, we realized that with our financial support, a program could be created to offer YSU students lifelong opportunities and skills. We also hoped that some interns would keep their skills in the community," said Vince and Phyllis Bacon. "To have interns hired by YBI portfolio companies is exactly what we hoped for. It looks like we made a good investment. We are so very pleased and proud."

YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit advancing innovation and growth across Ohio and beyond, with deep roots in the Mahoning Valley. Its portfolio companies span advanced manufacturing and technology, and its programs include the Engine Tech Incubator, Advanced Manufacturing Services, Explore VR, and it hosts the Ohio Department of Development's Youngstown/Warren Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC). The Bacon Fellowship program is part of YBI's broader effort to build a pipeline of skilled talent for the companies it supports, connecting YSU students directly with the manufacturers and technology firms driving regional growth.

"The Vincent and Phyllis Bacon STEM Entrepreneurship Fellowship opened the first real door into the startup world for me. It gave me the space, mentorship, and resources to build the skills that make me a more dynamic engineer and employee today. My time at JuggerBot 3D showed me how advanced manufacturing can power real companies, and that path has come full circle in my role at Ursa Major, where I'm applying those same lessons in a fast-growing aerospace environment," said Ty Barzak, additive manufacturing operations lead at Ursa Major.

Portfolio companies that have hosted Bacon Fellows describe the program as a direct pipeline to skilled local talent.

"The Bacon Fellows interns have been a tremendous asset to our additive manufacturing team. They have contributed directly to production by supporting manufacturing operations, learning advanced technologies, and bringing enthusiasm to every project," said Tyler Pagley, lead additive manufacturing engineer at BDI. "Their willingness to learn, strong work ethic, and genuine interest in the industry have made a meaningful impact on our organization while providing them with valuable real-world experience. We are grateful to the Bacon family and the Bacon Fellows program for investing in YSU students and creating opportunities that connect talented young professionals with local industry."

Amiel Bernal, Ph.D., chief operating officer of Tailored Alloys and Tailored Rings, said YBI's facilitation of the Bacon Fellowship program has created a talent pipeline in the Valley, and that the company is on track to hire its second full-time employee from that pipeline. He said the program has enabled Tailored Alloys to develop YSU students with no prior industry experience into full-time employees the company is eager to hire.

"Five years and 30-plus internships in, the Bacon Fellowship program is exactly the kind of talent pipeline YBI was built to support. Every Fellow leaves with real, hands-on experience, and four have gone on to full-time roles at YBI portfolio companies - proof this model works. We're grateful to Vince and Phyllis Bacon for believing in that vision from the start," said Colleen Kelly, senior vice president of YBI.

That confidence comes as Ohio builds on its 2026 CNBC ranking as the nation's top state for business. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel visited America Makes, located on YBI's campus in Youngstown, on Aug. 17 as part of the state's 'Heart of Opportunity' tour, joined by YBI CEO Barb Ewing as a panelist. For YBI, the Bacon Fellowship program remains one piece of that broader effort, turning STEM students into the skilled workforce the state is counting on.

For more information on the Bacon Fellowship program, visit ybi.org.

About YBI

YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit supporting startups, small businesses, and manufacturers across Ohio through incubation, advanced manufacturing services, minority business assistance, and immersive workforce development. For more information, visit ybi.org.

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Jessica Sprowl

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SOURCE YBI