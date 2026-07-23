Youngstown Innovation Hub Breaks Ground at YBI's 107 Building

Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense breaks ground at YBI's 107 Building. Post this

The Hub is one of four Innovation Hubs established across Ohio as part of a statewide initiative to strengthen innovation-driven economic growth. Once complete, it is projected to generate approximately $161.6 million in economic impact, create 450 new jobs, and produce 185 new STEM credential opportunities and 40 internship opportunities by 2029.

The groundbreaking comes as Ohio was recently ranked the No. 1 state for business in America by CNBC's 2026 America's Top States for Business rankings, up from No. 5 in 2025.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel attended and delivered remarks at the ceremony.

"Today is about more than renovating a building. It's about building opportunity for Ohioans," said Lt. Governor Tressel. "The Mahoning Valley has always been defined by the people who make things, solve problems, and never stop working toward a better future. This Innovation Hub builds on that proud tradition while preparing the next generation for in-demand careers in manufacturing."

Hub and YBI leadership also spoke at the ceremony.

"Today's groundbreaking of the Youngstown Innovation Hub represents much more than the start of a building renovation. It reflects what can happen when state, regional, industry, academic, and community partners come together around a shared vision for the future of manufacturing, aerospace and defense innovation," said Megan Malara, Ph.D., director of the Youngstown Innovation Hub.

The renovation is made possible in part by a $750,000 state capital investment. Ohio State Sen. Al Cutrona and state Rep. Lauren McNally were credited with helping advance the funding request through the legislative process. YBI also recognized the broader Lake to River legislative delegation, including state Reps. Nick Santucci, Tex Fischer, Monica Robb Blasdel, Dave Thomas, and Sarah Fowler Arthur, for their support, as well as U.S. Sens. Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno for their support of the project in the U.S. Senate.

Speakers at the ceremony included Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel; Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development; Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; Julius Oliver, 1st Ward Councilman for the City of Youngstown; State Sen. Al Cutrona; State Rep. Nick Santucci; State Rep. Lauren McNally; and Megan Malara, Ph.D., director of the Youngstown Innovation Hub. Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI, served as master of ceremonies.

The City of Youngstown, which committed $1.35 million in local matching funds to the project, was represented at the ceremony. John Wilczynski, executive director of America Makes, attended, and Barb Ewing recognized Kimberly Gibson and Alexander Steeb of America Makes for their roles in advancing the project.

Upon completion, the five-story, 130,000-square-foot concrete-framed building will offer flexible space for offices, workspaces, and display areas, along with robust power capacity to support multiple high-demand tenants. The building's security features, including limited access points and naturally separated manufacturing bays, are designed to meet U.S. Department of War contracting criteria, positioning tenants to compete directly for federal defense work.

"It's great to finally be transitioning from talking about this project to actually working on it. We appreciate all the support we've had from our political leaders and the community. YBI is proud to be a part of the project team that's changing the trajectory of the Mahoning Valley," said Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI.

Companies looking to expand, relocate, or enter the aerospace and defense manufacturing sector are encouraged to visit the Youngstown Innovation Hub website at youngstownhub.us.

About the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense

Managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), the Youngstown Innovation Hub is a national proving ground for advanced and additive manufacturing, strengthening U.S. aerospace and defense supply chains and workforce development. Learn more at youngstownhub.us.

About YBI

YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit, advancing innovation and growth across Ohio and beyond. Through a flexible suite of high-quality entrepreneurial services and resources, YBI supports startups, small businesses, and manufacturers at every stage of development. For more information, visit ybi.org.

Media Contact:

Jessica Sprowl, Marketing and Communications Director, YBI

[email protected]

SOURCE YBI