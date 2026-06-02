YBI ENGINE TECH INCUBATOR PORTFOLIO COMPANY, AGILIS AIR, INC. SELECTED AS PHASE II QUALIFIER FOR DEPARTMENT OF WAR'S $1 BILLION DRONE DOMINANCE PROGRAM

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Jun 02, 2026, 06:00 ET

Northeast Ohio Company Named Across Two Mission Categories, Positioning It as a Leading Contender for Future Production Contracts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Air, Inc., a portfolio company of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator, has been selected as a Phase II Qualifier for the U.S. Department of War's $1 billion Drone Dominance Program, the company announced today.

Out of 49 companies invited nationally and internationally, Agilis Air was one of only a small number selected across two separate mission categories: Mission A (long-range strike) and Mission B (urban strike). Most participating companies were selected for only one mission area, making Agilis Air's dual selection a significant validation of the company's technology, manufacturing approach, and operational versatility. This recognition highlights Agilis Air's ability to rapidly develop and deliver adaptable, mission-focused autonomous systems capable of supporting multiple operational environments and mission profiles.

Being selected for both mission tracks positions Agilis Air as a leading contender for future production opportunities under the Drone Dominance Program, including the potential award of production contracts exceeding 8,000 drones. The achievement reflects growing confidence in Agilis Air's scalable manufacturing capability, low-cost rapid production model, and innovative system designs tailored to the evolving needs of modern warfare. As the Department of War continues to prioritize rapidly deployable, attritable autonomous systems, Agilis Air is uniquely positioned to provide cost-effective, combat-relevant solutions that can be produced, sustained, and adapted at scale.

"We are proud to represent the innovation, engineering talent, and advanced manufacturing capabilities of Northeast Ohio in support of current and future Department of War needs," said Shawn Theiss, CEO and founder of Agilis Air, Inc. "Our company is especially grateful for the continued support and partnership provided by YBI and America Makes / Youngstown Innovation Hub, whose commitment to fostering defense innovation and advanced manufacturing growth has played an important role in helping accelerate Agilis Air's mission and capabilities."

The selection also drew recognition from YBI leadership. "This is a win for all involved. The Agilis Air leadership, but also our YBI ENGINE Entrepreneurs in Residence and the YBI advanced manufacturing team, who have worked with speed and diligence to support this company's momentum," said Chandler Fiffick, Senior Director of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator.

About Agilis Air, Inc.

Agilis Air exists to close America's drone gap by manufacturing the most affordable, scalable unmanned systems with a 100% domestic supply chain. The company believes sovereignty starts on the production line. Ultimately, Agilis Air's approach supports defense modernization efforts, expands U.S. industrial capacity, and advances the goal of fielding expendable drones at scale while reinforcing mission readiness.

About YBI
YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit, advancing innovation and growth across Ohio and beyond. Through a flexible suite of high-quality entrepreneurial services and resources, YBI supports startups, small businesses, and manufacturers at every stage of development.

YBI Engine Tech Incubator's mission is to support technology startups with exactly what they need right now: expert guidance, commercialization strategy, investor-readiness preparation, meaningful introductions, and flexible assistance that scales alongside their business. We accelerate startup growth without barriers or bureaucracy.

YBI's Advanced Manufacturing program offers hands-on support to enable companies to integrate additive manufacturing, adopt emerging technologies, and enhance their production capabilities. YBI is home to the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing and serves as a lead partner of the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense, led by America Makes.

Contact:

Shawn Theiss
CEO / Founder Agilis Air, Inc.
[email protected]

Jessica Sprowl
YBI Director, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE YBI

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