VINCENT COUNTRY SAFE ZONE ACTIVITY DAY PRESENTED BY CIGNA HEALTHCARE DELIVERS SUPER BOWL WEEK FUN, NFL FLAG FOOTBALL, AND WELLNESS TO OAKLAND STUDENTS

Corporate, Nonprofit, and Philanthropic Partners Collaborated to Provide Transformative Experiences and Lasting Resources at Burckhalter Elementary School

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare, a flagship initiative of Love Thy Neighbor CDC co-founded by NFL Executive and Legend Troy Vincent, Sr. and his wife, author and chef Tommi A. Vincent, took place Tuesday, February 3, at Burckhalter Elementary School in Oakland, CA. The ninth annual event, themed Dreams Grow Here, delivered a full day of fun, food, wellness, and engaging sports activities, including NFL FLAG, for more than 200 Pre-K through fifth-grade students.

The day opened with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting celebrating a collective investment in the future of Burckhalter Elementary School and the unveiling of permanent campus enhancements, including a new soccer turf field, an adaptive agility mat, a fully stocked on-site food pantry, and a community mural. Joined by NFL Legends, current players, and corporate and philanthropic partners, the Vincent family continued to drive meaningful, school-centered impact in Super Bowl host communities. Since its inception, Safe Zone Activity Day has positively impacted more than 4,800 students and 640 educators, contributing nearly $745,000 in funding and critical wish-list resources to participating schools.

"For nine years, Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare has been about more than a single moment, it has been about showing students and educators what is possible when a community truly invests in their dreams," said Tommi A. Vincent, co-founder of Love Thy Neighbor CDC. "By supporting the whole child – physically, emotionally, academically, and creatively – and celebrating the educators who guide them every day, we helped create an environment where children felt seen, supported, and inspired."

"Our work has always been rooted in the belief that when children feel supported and inspired, their confidence grows, their potential expands, and their dreams begin to take shape," said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive and co-founder of Love Thy Neighbor CDC. "Bringing together NFL Legends, current players, and committed corporate and philanthropic partners during Super Bowl week allowed us to deliver meaningful, lasting impact for students and schools in this community."

Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare brought together an extraordinary coalition of corporate, nonprofit, and philanthropic partners to deliver a full-spectrum experience supporting student wellness, education, and long-term opportunity. Cigna Healthcare activities included game stations for the kids; free health screenings and skin cancer checks in their Wellness In Motion mobile clinic for parents, faculty and the community; free eye exams and glasses for the children courtesy of Cigna Healthcare Vision; and mind-body wellness activations for students and staff led by the company's Evernorth Behavioral Health team.

"Since day one, we have proudly teamed up with Vincent Country on their Safe Zone Activity Day, united by our shared goal of improving the health and vitality of children, educators, and local communities," said Eric Sodergren, Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Cigna Healthcare. "From preventive health and vision screenings to mental wellness, we are offering access to care and early intervention essential to helping young people reach their full potential. We are honored to continue investing in communities alongside the Vincent family and partners who share our commitment."

New partner, the Playing for Keeps Association made a transformational investment in Burckhalter Elementary School by supporting the installation of its first-ever full-size turf soccer field - creating the only dedicated green space on campus - and by providing an agility mat designed to support inclusive movement and physical development. Together, these improvements will give students a safe place to play, run, and be active, while ensuring that students in the special needs community have access to adaptive resources that support coordination, confidence, and joyful participation in physical activity.

"Every child deserves a safe place to move, play, and simply be a kid," said Dr. Mimi Nartey, President of the Playing for Keeps Association. "By bringing the first-ever full-size turf soccer field to Burckhalter Elementary School – and by providing a play-based agility mat designed to support inclusive movement – we are investing in an environmentally and economically sustainable play space that serves the full diversity of this campus. These play spaces will provide consistent, high-quality access to daily movement, confidence-building, and joy – while reducing long-term maintenance demands and maximizing the impact of limited school resources. We're proud to partner with Troy and Tommi Vincent and the Safe Zone Activity Day community to help create a space where energy, imagination and opportunity can thrive."

Zebra Technologies, an early and long-standing Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day partner, continues to support student learning and creative expression through meaningful investments that leave a lasting presence at the school, including a permanent mural created by a local artist which was showcased at the start of the day.

"As one of Safe Zone Activity Day's longest partners, Zebra Technologies is thrilled to join Troy and Tommi Vincent in their commitment to support student learning and strengthen school communities," said Bill Burns, CEO of Zebra Technologies. "By providing books for student backpacks and partnering with a local muralist to create a permanent work of art unveiled at the start of the day, we aim to leave behind a meaningful expression of creativity, inspiration, and pride that will resonate with students and educators for years to come. Giving back and making a positive impact in local communities is core to Zebra's culture and values, and we are honored to be part of the incredible legacy of Safe Zone Activity Day."

Stand Together, a philanthropic community that helps America's boldest changemakers tackle the root causes of our country's biggest issues, is in its second year of partnership with Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare. This year, Stand Together provided support through connections with groups in the community that help students and families overcome challenges, on-the-ground volunteering, and by producing content that shares the stories of how programs like these help people, to inspire others to get engaged.

"When kids are seen, supported, and encouraged, entire communities are strengthened," said Brian Hooks, Chairman and CEO of Stand Together. "We are grateful to partner with Troy and Tommi Vincent to show what's possible when you believe in people."

Stand Together and Cigna Healthcare supported the participation of the Kevin Love Fund who provided mental health resources focused on equity, education, and reducing stigma around mental wellness for the teachers.

With a focus on working together to end community hunger, Chick-fil-A, Inc., a second-year partner of Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare, teamed with local Owner-Operator Jon Hooper to provide boxed meals for students, faculty, staff, and volunteers, while also donating a fully stocked on-site food pantry accessible to the Burckhalter Elementary School community. Ongoing support for the pantry will be sustained through a partnership with the San Francisco 49ers and Safeway, extending the impact beyond the event day and helping address both immediate nourishment and long-term food security needs.

"At Chick-fil-A, caring for communities is rooted in our purpose, and we're honored to be a part of Safe Zone Activity Day by serving students, educators, and volunteers with Love Thy Neighbor CDC," said Brent Fielder, Vice President of Global Impact at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "In providing meals and supporting the donation of an on-site food pantry, we hope to meet both immediate needs and create a lasting resource for families to strengthen this school community."

Infinite Athlete, a long-standing partner of Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare continued its support this year with a financial contribution designed to meet the evolving needs of the Burckhalter Elementary School community. Having previously donated playground and recreational equipment, Infinite Athlete's investment this year provides the school with flexible resources to allocate where they are needed most, reinforcing the program's commitment to meaningful, school-centered impact in Super Bowl host communities.

"Our partnership with Vincent Country is rooted in shared values around equity, access, and long-term community investment," said Annie Gerhart-Ramsay, Co-founder and COO, Infinite Athlete. "By providing flexible support this year, we're helping ensure Burckhalter Elementary has the resources it needs to serve students in meaningful and lasting ways, today at Safe Zone Activity Day and beyond."

Google joined as a new partner this year and engaged students throughout the day with hands-on STEM learning experiences designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills, while also offering students a future field trip to its local headquarters to further explore technology and innovation. "At Google, we believe early exposure to STEM helps students build confidence, curiosity, and critical problem-solving skills," said Yolanda Washington, Lead Senior Program Manager, Talent Resilience & Community Engagement at Google. "We're excited to join Safe Zone Activity Day by engaging students in hands-on STEM experiences that introduce them to technology in creative and accessible ways. By extending this experience beyond the classroom through a future visit to our headquarters, we hope to inspire students to imagine new possibilities for their learning and their futures."

First year partner Under Amour provided gear for volunteers and staff, as well as backpacks and gear for all Burckhalter Elementary School students. "We are honored to partner with Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day to continue to show our support for students in Oakland," said Flynn Burch, Under Armour Director of Global Community Impact & UA Next. "With our on-going engagement in Oakland Unified Schools and Oakland Athletic League – this opportunity reaffirms our commitment to these students to ensure they feel supported, garner confidence and reach their greatest potential on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."

Students at Burckhalter Elementary School participated in team-building activities through a fun, competitive, and inclusive NFL FLAG experience played on the school's newly installed soccer turf field. Led by NFL Global Flag Football Ambassador Bobby Taylor — an NFL Legend and 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks — the activation reflected the league's continued investment in youth participation and access to the game. The new turf field serves as a permanent campus enhancement designed to support year-round student recreation and wellness. During Super Bowl week, NFL FLAG programming at Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare underscored flag football as a cornerstone of the sport's future, expanding access for thousands of schools, communities, and families nationwide.

"We are truly honored and grateful that Vincent Country selected Burckhalter Elementary School as this year's Safe Zone Activity Day school," said Carin Geathers, Principal of Burckhalter Elementary School. "The generosity of Troy and Tommi Vincent, along with the many partners who came together, has transformed our campus and provided our students and educators with critical resources that will have a lasting impact. From health and wellness support to learning materials and creative spaces that inspire pride and possibility, this day represents what is possible when a community rallies around its children and invests in their future."

NFL Legend and Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day coach Eddie Mason once again facilitated the exercise challenges and was joined again by famed choreographer and producer Markus Shields who led the dance fitness fun, along with Troy Vincent, Sr., Takeo Spikes, and a host of volunteers including NFL staff, RISE, and a host of HBCU undergraduate and graduate students from around the country.

Following Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare and school dismissal, educators, faculty, and staff at Burckhalter Elementary School gathered on campus for a dedicated Faculty and Staff Empowerment Session designed to support leadership, well-being, and professional growth. Sponsored by Chase, the session featured an empowerment speaker and leadership coach who engaged educators in reflection, inspiration, and practical tools to support both personal and professional resilience. Participants enjoyed a catered luncheon by San Francisco-based Old Skool Cafe, creating space for connection, appreciation, and restoration at the close of the day.

"Educators are the foundation of every school community, and supporting them is essential to student success," said Oscar Lopez, Chase's Senior Business Consultant in Oakland. "At Chase, we recognize that strong schools and dedicated educators are key to thriving communities and long-term growth. We're proud to sponsor the Faculty and Staff Empowerment Session to invest in the well-being and leadership of those who shape our future—and our economy."

Later in the week, the Vincent's will host their signature luncheon Stay A While: Breaking Bread with the Vincents. Tommi Vincent, also known as Chef Tommi V., will collaborate with Oakland chef and entrepreneur – Chef Christina "Lala" Harrison. Together they will showcase their culinary talents while celebrating school leadership and thanking corporate sponsors.

Continuing this year is the virtual fundraising component that accompanies Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare where additional funds and "wish list" items are raised to further benefit Burckhalter Elementary School. This year's virtual team captains are NFL Legends: Troy Vincent, and former (Oakland) Raiders: former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame recipient, Tim Brown, College Football Hall of Fame inductee Lincoln Kennedy, and Lorenzo Alexander. The results of the online fundraiser will be announced later in the week. Please visit the Love Thy Neighbor CDC site to show your support and additional online auction information.

