Vincent E. Voci, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Voci is a board-certified, fellowship-trained plastic surgeon specializing in all types of cosmetic surgery and surgical procedures related to aesthetics. He has 37 years of experience in private practice, working with his patients at Voci Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. He feels honored and privileged to help patients look and feel their best through various face, body, skin, and breast procedures.

A trendsetter, Dr. Voci was the first to offer medical spa and skin care services in Charlotte and opened the first medical spa in North Carolina. He was also the first doctor to use Botox for cosmetic purposes and perform laser skin resurfacing in the area. He also performed the first cleft lip and palate surgery, breast cancer reconstruction, cosmetic breast surgery, and facelift in Gaston County. In addition, he was the first microvascular plastic surgeon in Charlotte and performed the first microvascular scalp replantation in the region.

For 18 years, Dr.Voci has limited his practice to state-of-the-art cosmetic surgery and minimally and non-invasive procedures on the face, breast, body, and the most advanced skincare. He continually adds to his repertoire to meet all patients' needs, making him one of Charlotte's best cosmetic plastic surgeons. The doctor's colleagues regularly refer their facial cosmetic cases to him.

Dr. Voci graduated Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He was also elected to the AOA Honor Society. The doctor completed his internship and residency in general surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. He was Chief Resident and received an Outstanding Resident Award. Following that, Dr. Voci served on the University of Washington Faculty in General Surgery while awaiting a competitive spot at Duke University School of Medicine for his residency in plastic surgery, where he also was Chief Resident. He also undertook a fellowship in hand surgery at the University of Louisville led by world-renowned hand surgeons Dr. Harold Kleinert and Dr. Joseph Kutz. Dr. Voci is board-certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS).

Distinguished as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the doctor is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the North Carolina Medical Society, and the Lipoplasty Society of North America, to name a few. He is the former Chief of Plastic Surgery at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and served as the first Head of Plastic Surgery at the Mason Clinic and the Virginia Mason Medical Center and Research Center. Recognized as a Top Doctor by Charlotte Magazine in 2009, Dr. Voci has twice received the On-Time Doctor Award (2015, 2014) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2012, 2011).

In his spare time, the doctor mentors medical students. His two daughters are also doctors. He enjoys cooking and opera. Seventeen years ago, he started Festa Italiana, where there's good food and music, and the proceeds go to children with special needs.

