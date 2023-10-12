Vincent Harris, Metamagnetics' Founder and CEO, Honored with W. David Kingery Award from the American Ceramic Society

News provided by

Metamagnetics

12 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Harris, Founder and CEO of Metamagnetics Inc. and the University Distinguished Professor and William Lincoln Smith Chair of electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern University, received the prestigious W. David Kingery Award from the American Ceramic Society (ACerS) in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to magnetoceramics and their transformative impact on telecommunications and beyond.

Continue Reading

The ACerS, known as the "preeminent ceramics society" in the Western Hemisphere, boasts a global community of over 10,000 professionals spanning various disciplines.

Harris's journey in magnetoceramics began during his tenure as a civilian scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington D.C. There, he uncovered the vast potential of magnetoceramics, essential to components that strongly interact with electromagnetic signals, such as cellphones, radar, and GPS systems.

For nearly three decades, Harris has been a driving force in international magnetoceramics' research. In 2008, he founded Metamagnetics, a veteran-owned business, specializing in advanced next generation devices and systems for the Defense and Aerospace community; many of which depend upon magnetoceramics.

This award, Harris emphasizes, is not just an acknowledgment of his individual efforts but a validation of the entire field of magnetoceramics. "Clearly," he says, "my contribution to science and technology has been touched by many, many people — many students, many colleagues. It was not me alone." He humbly accepted the award on October 2, recognizing the countless colleagues and students who have contributed to his journey.

As Founder and CEO of Metamagnetics, Harris continues to lead innovations in magnetoceramics, reaffirming the company's commitment to pioneering technologies that support U.S. national security interests and shape the future.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Meghann Fasolino
Sr. Marketing Manager
774-399-6203

About Metamagnetics:

Metamagnetics is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in advanced magnetic materials and components, with a focus on magnetoceramics. Founded by Vincent Harris and headquartered in Marlborough MA, Metamagnetics is at the forefront of innovations that redefine telecommunications and other industries. Visit https://www.mtmgx.com for more information.

SOURCE Metamagnetics

Also from this source

Metamag Announces Breakthrough Solution for GPS Interference

Metamag Announces Breakthrough Solution for GPS Interference

Metamagnetics Inc. ("Metamag"), a leading provider of RF system solutions for the aerospace, defense and commercial communications industries, has...
Metamagnetics Announces Vince Harris as CEO and Lee Burns as President and COO

Metamagnetics Announces Vince Harris as CEO and Lee Burns as President and COO

Metamagnetics Inc., a leading provider of RF magnetics solutions for the aerospace, defense, and commercial telecommunications industries, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.