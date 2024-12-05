Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Named CEO of the Year

Adds to Global Recognition Earned by FNB Under Delie's Leadership

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and First National Bank, was named CEO of the Year by global business media outlet The CEO Magazine as part of its 2024 Executive of the Year Awards. Delie is the first U.S. CEO to win the award.

Vincent J. Delie, Jr. is The CEO Magazine’s first United States CEO of the Year.

The CEO of the Year Award announcement coincided with FNB's move into its new corporate headquarters, FNB Financial Center. Built to accommodate the dramatic growth achieved by FNB under Delie's leadership, the state-of-the-art building is the anchor of a large-scale urban redevelopment project expected to drive more than $1 billion in economic expansion in the historically underserved Hill District community of Pittsburgh.

Delie was selected as CEO of the Year from a pool of more than 500 nominees representing a wide swath of industries. In announcing Delie as the winner, The CEO Magazine cited his commitment to shareholder value creation and strategic guidance in growing FNB into one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. During his tenure, FNB has expanded to serve seven states and Washington, D.C.; produced sustained revenue growth and greater profitability; and increased its market capitalization by nearly six times. Delie also ushered in the Company's omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, which includes the award-winning eStore® digital platform.

The significant impact Delie has had on FNB, his industry and his community has resulted in recognition by prominent third-party organizations. To date in 2024, he has been honored as a Top Bank CEO and one of the World's Most Influential CEOs and Business Executives. Previously, he was named an American Banker Innovator of the Year and a recipient of an Industrialist of the Year Award (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) and Adam Smith Distinguished Leadership Award (EconomicsPennsylvania), to name just a few highlights of his achievements.

His influence is evident in the reputation FNB has earned for its outstanding culture, strong financial performance and innovative use of technology. During his tenure, the Company has won more than 70 national and regional workplace and culture excellence awards, including as one of Newsweek's America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2025. Named by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies, FNB has appeared on rankings of the World's Most Influential and Innovative Companies and America's Best Banks, and has received prestigious global awards for its digital initiatives from organizations such as FinTech Futures and Celent.

Most recently, Forbes named FNB to its inaugural lists of America's Best and Most Trusted Companies. For each ranking, Forbes evaluated more than 2,000 companies, with only the top 300 making the final cut. The America's Best Companies list — described by Forbes as its definitive ranking of company quality — was based on an assessment of more than 60 metrics in categories including financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity and sustainability. The Most Trusted Companies in America list examined data on employee, customer and investor trust, and media sentiment, to determine the companies that succeed in cultivating trust among all stakeholders.

For a comprehensive list of the honors received by FNB during Delie's tenure, visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

