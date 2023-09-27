VINCENT KRSULICH PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MARTINI MEDIA

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martini Media, an independent marketing firm connecting luxury brands with affluent and high-net-worth audiences, today announced the promotion of Vincent Krsulich to Chief Executive Officer.

"Martini Media has grown to a point where I am thrilled to announce the elevation of Vincent Krsulich to Chief Executive Officer," said Aaron Broder, CEO of Evolve Media LLC, Martini Media's parent company. Krsulich joined Martini Media in 2015 as SVP Sales and Marketing and rose to the position of President in 2019. "Martini Media continues to be the leader in digital luxury space thanks to Vincent and his team," added Broder.

"We have such a clean digital approach here at Martini Media. We all collectively think about our clients first, which is the best part of the job," said Vincent Krsulich.

During his time at Martini Media, Krsulich helped solidified the mission of the company. He has driven ad sales revenue along with profitability, added new products, and elevated the Martini Media portfolio.

Krsulich was previously the SVP Sales at Inside Hook and Publisher of Men's Journal. He received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Loyola University of Maryland. He is a member of the board of advisors for the passion-based publishers The Whiskey Wash and Wonderlust.

Established in 2008, Martini Media specializes in connecting luxury brands with premium audiences through proprietary insights, media, and custom content. The company has successfully produced high-impact, cross-platform marketing campaigns for more than 300 premium advertisers. The Company's web site (www.martini.media) contains more information.

