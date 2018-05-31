Vincent L. McVittie Appointed to Lead Signature Care Management

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Medical Group Inc., has named Vincent L. McVittie Executive Director of its episodic care management service line, Signature Care Management. McVittie brings a multifaceted background in healthcare management to Signature, having held executive leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente, Anthem and Tenet. Most recently, McVittie was Chief Administrative Officer for Highmark Health's Allegheny Health Network, a not-for-profit healthcare system with eight hospitals and 2,100 physicians.

Signature Medical Group is a convener in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) current Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI Classic) initiative. Signature's value-based care services are provided through Signature Care Management, which now manages the largest orthopedic BPCI initiative in the country, overseeing 55 orthopedic practices in 27 states managing 45,000 Medicare surgical episodes annually.

"We're extremely pleased to bring on an executive of Vince's caliber to lead Signature Care Management," said Andrew Schwartzkopf, Chief Administrative Officer for Signature Medical Group. "As we build upon our successes in BPCI Classic, Vince's extensive executive leadership in both hospital system and physician organizations, will be integral to leading the expansion of our care management service line, including as a convener in CMS' next bundled payment model, BPCI Advanced."

BPCI Classic participants convened under Signature have achieved significant reductions in cost and adverse outcomes for orthopedic care including a 42% or $3,642 per episode cost reduction in post-acute care for elective hip and knee replacements over the 2016-2017-time frame when compared to historic baseline costs. Quality outcomes were also improved, including reductions in the incidence of hospital readmissions (28%) post-surgical infections (38%), heart attacks (41%) and pulmonary embolisms (53%).

"Bringing physicians together to manage healthcare cost and quality issues on a national scale is unusual enough, but the level of Signature's success is remarkable," said McVittie. "I am excited to join Signature and to help this innovative and influential physician organization continue to be catalyst for expanding the delivery of high quality, value-focused care locally, regionally and nationally."

About Signature Medical Group Inc.

Signature Medical Group, Inc., is a multispecialty physician group with headquarters in St. Louis, MO. Signature Care Management (SCM), a service of Signature Medical Group, is a leader in the transition to value-based care through innovative care delivery models. SCM provides national expertise in episodic care management, with tailored and effective strategies for healthcare organizations and physician groups. SCM helps its partners navigate the care redesign process to improve the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of patient care while reducing costs.

The statements contained in this press release are solely those of Signature Medical Group, Inc., and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Signature Medical Group, Inc., assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this press release.

