Vincent Theurer Acquires 238 Fifth Avenue, Park Slope

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Theurer, of Approved Oil, has acquired 238 5th Avenue.

The 6-unit, 4 story multifamily property is situated in the picturesque and popular neighborhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn. The building, built in 1920, is conveniently located within walking distance of 5 subway stations (2,3,D,M,N,R,B,Q,F,G) and the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue commuter rails. The building shares space with Sunflower Academy Daycare on the ground level and is a short distance from the Atlantic Terminal and Park Slope Plaza shopping centers. Residents enjoy easy access to the Gowanus Canal, Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and Cobble Hill Park

Truly a Brooklyn landmark, the neighborhood envelops a rich cultural history, including a vibrant art scene, murals (such as Mary Patten's "Douglass Street Mural," 1976), and proud Italian and Puerto Rican communities.

Park Slope is known for its bustling sidewalks, diverse population, cafes, shops, and is a picturesque updated neighborhood that is ideal for young families & modern professionals alike. A combination of small-town charm and big city amenities, the area is a unique pocket of the New York City landscape.

