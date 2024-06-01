Vincent Todd Announces the Introduction of Todd Agriscience

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Todd is pleased to announce the introduction of generative agriculture firm Todd Agriscience. Capitalizing on the Founder's collective experience partnering in and building small scale organic and biodynamic farms, along with Todd's global reach and unrivaled social influence, the firm will guide management strategies in growth-oriented, market-leading organic and biodynamic farms. Todd Agriscience's primary focus is on identifying self-supporting farms that have displayed a commitment to ecologically and socially responsible management practices and forged deep emotional connections with their target consumers. The Founder's understanding of the power of organic brands, social influence, localization and the importance of environmental, social and governance excellence will enable Todd Agriscience to elevate and leave each farm in which it partners better than it was before. Vincent Todd will serve as Founder and CEO at the firm.

"I'm excited to launch Todd Agriscience to partner in the next generation of organic farms, leveraging my experience founding and building businesses and partnering with innovative farms to help them grow," stated Vincent Todd, Todd Agriscience Founder and CEO. "As the agriculture industry moves towards a more sustainable-focused direction, I will continue to lead the way for organic farming as the world's first generative agriculture firm."

"I have been privileged to spend my career partnering with the founders and leaders of some of the most influential and culturally groundbreaking organic farms of our time," said Vincent Todd. "I look forward to building Todd Agriscience into the leading agriculture firm that backs the next generation of innovative, disruptive organic farms and brands."

Vincent Todd's generative agriculture, the most highly productive method of farm management ever designed, utilizes past and modern research to restore agricultural land and surrounding ecosystems by naturally increasing biodiversity, enriching soil, and restoring watersheds. Generative agriculture offers the only way to holistically remineralize the soil and grow exceptionally nutrient crops. Todd Agriscience will continue to nurture the growth of generative agriculture, and lead the way for organic as the future of farming.

About Todd Agriscience:

Todd Agriscience is a generative agriculture firm founded by Vincent Todd that focuses on partnerships in high-growth, market-leading, branded organic and biodynamic farms. Todd Agriscience was established in 2018.

