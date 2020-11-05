Vincent Turcotte joins Eventus Systems as Sales Director, Asia Pacific

AUSTIN, Texas and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, today announced that Vincent Turcotte has just joined the firm as Sales Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, operating out of Hong Kong. Turcotte has more than three decades of experience at exchanges, broker-dealers and futures commission merchants (FCMs), most recently as Director, Asia Pacific for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Reporting to Scott Schroeder, Eventus Global Head of Sales, Turcotte will play a key role in further building on the firm's regional presence, which it established in Singapore in 2018. Eventus has also expanded its footprint in Europe this year; David Ririe and Matt Jefford are the latest hires there, each joining in September as Sales Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Turcotte intends to focus initially on growing the firm's client base in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Singapore.

Schroeder said: "We see tremendous opportunity for growth in APAC, and Vince is ideally suited to help us achieve that goal. He has extensive, well-rounded capital markets experience across asset classes, as well as a strong track record of accomplishments and outstanding relationships with exchanges, banks and brokerage firms throughout the region. Our CEO Travis Schwab and I had the good fortune to work with Vince many years ago, and we saw in him not only a great colleague but an impressive work ethic. He has a thorough understanding of the challenges our clients and prospects face and our ability to help them solve these."

Turcotte said: "As financial firms in Asia grow their market share within the global industry, they increasingly want to take more control over their destiny and become less reliant on their prime broker or clearing broker. Eventus can play an important role in helping them determine their own future, define their own risk management policies and take direct responsibility for client management through robust trade surveillance capabilities. I'm excited to introduce a host of new firms – including broker-dealers, FCMs, proprietary trading firms and exchanges – to the broad capabilities and flexibility of Validus in meeting their unique circumstances and regulatory requirements."

For the past four years, Turcotte has represented ICE in the marketing of its platforms in Hong Kong and Singapore, focused on its listed financial products, connectivity, technology and infrastructure. Previously he was Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Head of Futures & Options for Nomura International, beginning in 2011.

From 1995 to 2011, Turcotte held senior production and sales management positions at Newedge Group as well as global banks UBS and JPMorgan Chase in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. Prior to that, he had Vice President and Director roles at several brokerage firms after starting his career as a booth clerk and runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor.

Turcotte earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago, graduating Cum Laude.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.

SOURCE Eventus Systems

Related Links

http://www.eventussystems.com

