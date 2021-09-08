Vincent Van Duysen Debuts Collection with Perennials Fabrics and Rugs

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen. A designer-in-residence at sister brand Sutherland Furniture, Van Duysen collaborated with Perennials on a tactile and refined collection of 100% solution dyed performance fabrics and rugs. Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen includes eight new fabric qualities – Workhorse, Caravan, Dotty, Canal Stripe, Rugged Stripe, Heirloom, Flanders, Shearling – alongside three new colorways: Cadet, Rusty, and Prussian. The collection also introduces six rug designs with exciting new constructions: Tartan, Tricot, Needlepoint, Sabbia, Linea, and Terra.

Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen references the Belgian architect's minimalist sensibility and earthy influences. A chunky basketweave, Heirloom is certain to be a designer favorite with high-low nuanced shading. Heirloom is available in six hues such as White Sands and Cadet, a new blue with hints of grey. Workhorse is a dry textural quality that mimics the appearance of horsehair. Perfect for dining or upholstery use, Workhorse is available in eight colorways, from Sunset to Dirty Martini. A cozy addition to the collection, Shearling is a large-loop bouclé quality available in five colorways like Peppercorn, Shale, and Blue Jean. Inspired by fine Belgian linen, Van Duysen designed Flanders with a drier texture to create a new Perennials classic. The quality features the look of natural linen with Perennials' performance yarns and sophisticated color palette. Flanders is available in 11 colorways, from Blanca and Oatmeal to Cadet and Rusty, a new brick hue.

Reflecting the textures, tactility, and tones found in Van Duysen's own home, Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen embeds the mood of his Antwerp abode into textile form. One of four patterns in the collection, Caravan features a hazy ikat that results in an organic design. Caravan is offered in subtle earthy tones like Lava and Ash. Dotty is reminiscent of a matelassé quilt with a dotted stripe and embroidered-like weave. The new quality is available in five colorways: Ash, Flannel, Sable, Blue Jean, and Rusty.

"My collection with Perennials is an eclectic mix of fabrics deriving not only from my diverse influences and travels, but also from the choice of unexpected and diverse patterns," says Van Duysen. "The range aims at instilling a sense of home and coziness to outdoor environments."

Rugged Stripe is a chunky basket weave quality featuring a large-scale horizontal stripe. Crafted with chenille performance yarns, Rugged Stripe has an incredibly soft hand and is available in six colorways. With a delicate linen-like construction, Canal Stripe features a multihued ticking stripe ideal for upholstery and drapery. The stripe quality is available in six chic colorways such as Vintage Blue, Blanca, and Peppercorn.

"Subtle and sophisticated, Vincent's Perennials collection offers a rich warm color palette that easily transitions indoors to out," says Ann Sutherland, CEO, Perennials. "The embroidery-like qualities, masculine bouclés, and refined stripes are enhanced by our true performance yarns, resulting in a stunning collection that designers will adore."

The AD100 designer collaborated with Perennials Rugs on six new rugs for Fall 2021. These flatwoven designs spotlight texture that is unparalleled in the performance rug market. The first rug woven with Perennials Rope, Tartan provides depth, texture and a profound presence to any room or outdoor space. Tartan is handwoven with ropes in both the warp and the weft creating a stunning checkered design, resulting in Perennials' thickest flatweave to date. Featuring a horizontal Perennials Rope running through the warp, Needlepoint adds a subtle textural element to this classically woven rug. Needlepoint is debuting in three standard colorways: Balsamic, Cadet, and Sunset. Similar to Tartan, Tricot is woven utilizing ropes in both the warp and the weft of the rug. With an appearance similar to sisal rugs, Tricot is the perfect rug for any room that needs grounding in texture.

A more traditional take on a stripe, Linea is a flatwoven style that features staggered stripes throughout. Linea can be easily customized according to color to fit any client's needs. Introducing another new construction, Sabbia is a heavyweight flatwoven design featuring three times the yarn compared to standard flatweaves. Soft to the touch, Sabbia offers an exaggerated chunkiness and debuts in two neutral colorways: Flannel and Parchment. Contrasting Sabbia's weight, Terra is another new construction and the lightest weight rug in the line. Fifty percent lighter than standard flat weaves; Terra is perfect as a stand-alone or multi-layered piece. As with all Perennials rug designs, Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen rug designs are completely customizable by color and size according to project. With hundreds of poms to choose from, designers have the freedom to create their own spin on any Perennials rug for any space—indoors or out.

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' performance finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials finish is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings.

Perennials by Vincent Van Duysen is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Vincent Van Duysen

Vincent Van Duysen is a designer and architect born in Lokeren, Belgium. He attended the Architecture Institute Saint-Lucas in Ghent and founded his design studio in Antwerp in 1990. He emphasizes design theory as a merge of architecture, interior design and product design. He embraces emotional aspects of architecture, with a focus on spatial perception, which he believes essential. Van Duysen uses tactile materials to create precise designs, and celebrates proportions and light while honoring functionality, durability and comfort.

During his career, Van Duysen has received multiple awards including the Flemish Culture Prize for Design, Belgian Designer of the Year and the Henry van de Velde Lifetime Achievement Award, and an EDIDA for Best Interior Designer of the Year. Van Duysen resides on Architectural Digest's AD100 List in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

About Perennials

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

