Vinci Brands Announces New Line of kate spade new york and Coach Branded Cases for Apple iPhone 13 Range

Each case within the kate spade new york and Coach collections for the iPhone 13 incorporate Eastman Tritan ™ Renew copolyester , a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content 1 . Another sustainability enhancement is packaging made with recycled materials, so consumers can make more eco-friendly choices to protect their device and the planet.

To further encourage sustainability in the mobile space, Vinci Brands has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going to landfills each year.

"We're excited to provide environmentally-friendly and stylish protective cases for kate spade new york and Coach for the new iPhone 13 range. We've seen an incredible response from consumers over the past year," says Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "For the first time, both brand's complete lineup incorporates sustainable materials into the cases and packaging, while continuing to feature the stylish, premium quality designs and prints customers know and love from kate spade new york and Coach. We've also incorporated increased drop protection, improved anti-scratch and discoloration defense, and added antimicrobial defense based on customer feedback."

kate spade new york cases feature a range of playful, sophisticated prints and colors for consumers to show off their personal style without sacrificing performance or protection. Cases include up to 14-feet of drop protection, superior scratch resistance, antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria2, as well as MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility.

Protective Hardshell Case (MSRP: $39.99 ) features a co-molded hardshell with a shock-resistant bumper for premium protection up to 10-feet, all while maintaining a lightweight and easy-grip feel for everyday use.

(MSRP: ) features a co-molded hardshell with a shock-resistant bumper for premium protection up to 10-feet, all while maintaining a lightweight and easy-grip feel for everyday use. Protective Hardshell for MagSafe (MSRP: $49.99 ) offers the same premium features of the Protective Hardshell Case, now designed for use with MagSafe Technology.

(MSRP: ) offers the same premium features of the Protective Hardshell Case, now designed for use with MagSafe Technology. Defensive Hardshell Case (MSRP: $49.99 ) is crafted using two layers of co-molded protection to provide drop support up to 12-feet while boasting a slim, low profile. A dual-layer bumper on the outer edges absorbs shock.

(MSRP: ) is crafted using two layers of co-molded protection to provide drop support up to 12-feet while boasting a slim, low profile. A dual-layer bumper on the outer edges absorbs shock. Defensive Hardshell for MagSafe (MSRP: $59.99 ) offers the same premium features of the Defensive Hardshell Case, now designed for use with MagSafe Technology.

(MSRP: ) offers the same premium features of the Defensive Hardshell Case, now designed for use with MagSafe Technology. Ultra Defensive Hardshell Case (MSRP: $49.99 ) delivers a sleek, strong profile with a two-piece encapsulated construction and dual-layered TPU shock-absorbing bumper, protecting against impact from up to 14-feet.

(MSRP: ) delivers a sleek, strong profile with a two-piece encapsulated construction and dual-layered TPU shock-absorbing bumper, protecting against impact from up to 14-feet. Wrap Case (MSRP: $49.99 ) features kate spade new york's premium signature scratch-resistant material along with a velvety interior lining. The case is embellished with a classic debossed kate spade new york logo for a luxury look and feel.

(MSRP: ) features kate spade new york's premium signature scratch-resistant material along with a velvety interior lining. The case is embellished with a classic debossed kate spade new york logo for a luxury look and feel. Folio Case (MSRP: $59.99 ) provides a purse for your hands. Signature kate spade new york material ensures a soft-touch outer feel, while an interior velvet lining keeps the phone snug and secure. Storage slots for up to two credit cards/IDs offers convenient organization.

Coach cases for the iPhone 13 line expand on the brand's rich, trend-driven heritage to deliver iconic, fashion-forward products to the mobile space.

Protective Case (MSRP: $49.99 ) delivers maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek, and fashion-forward. Features two-layer, co-molded protection with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges of the case for drop protection up to 10-feet, plus antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.

(MSRP: ) delivers maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek, and fashion-forward. Features two-layer, co-molded protection with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges of the case for drop protection up to 10-feet, plus antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria. Protective Case for MagSafe (MSRP: $59.99 ) features signature Coach materials and the same superior protection of the Protective Case, now designed for use with MagSafe technology.

(MSRP: ) features signature Coach materials and the same superior protection of the Protective Case, now designed for use with MagSafe technology. Wrap Case (MSRP: $59.99 ) delivers a wraparound design for luxe, 360-degree protection. Designs are offered in either genuine leather or signature Coach canvas material, with a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold.

(MSRP: ) delivers a wraparound design for luxe, 360-degree protection. Designs are offered in either genuine leather or signature Coach canvas material, with a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold. Folio Case (MSRP: $95 ) features a bifold design with three credit card/ID slots and a magnetic closure to keep items secure. A bonus detachable case can be separated from the folio and carried independently.

Availability:

kate spade new york and Coach branded cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 13 lineup are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases coming soon to Verizon, Best Buy, Target, and other leading retailers worldwide. Each case is available in numerous designs and color options, including kate spade new york iconic prints Hollyhock Floral, Ombre Glitter, and Scattered Flowers. The Coach lineup of cases includes their signature C design and luxe, canvas material with embossed signature, along with timeless Coach prints you know and love.

Vinci Brands backs all phone cases with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

1The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

2Excluding kate spade new york wrap case and kate spade new york folio case

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com

