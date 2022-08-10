Vinci Brands Debuts Sustainable, Premium Cases from Incipio and kate spade new york for New Samsung Galaxy Z Devices

Incipio Grip and kate spade new york Protective Hardshell Cases Offer Fashionable, Long-Lasting Protection for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced availability of the Incipio Grip and kate spade new york Protective Hardshell cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. Equipped with essential everyday features such as drop protection, antimicrobial defense, wireless charging and 5G compatibility, the cases provide fashionable, premium protection for the latest Galaxy Z devices. To reduce impact on the environment, the new Incipio and kate spade new york cases are made from recycled materials, are BPA-free, and feature recycled packaging.

Vinci Brands announced availability of the Incipio Grip and kate spade new york Protective Hardshell cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, equipped with essential everyday features such as drop protection, antimicrobial defense, wireless charging and 5G compatibility.

Incipio and kate spade new york cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z devices have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

"Vinci is proud to offer environmentally-friendly and fashionable cases for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold devices to ensure our customers stay protected and productive on-the-go," says Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "Every case we make balances innovation, sustainability, style, and reliability, offering consumers a product they can trust to protect their device and their investment. Plus, with Vinci's partnerships with 1% for the Planet and Close the Loop, Incipio and kate spade new york cases provide protection you can feel good about."

Incipio Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

The Grip case's multidirectional grip enhancers stop drops before they happen. Integrated Impact Struts technology absorb shock, while industry-leading raised-edge bezels provide maximum protection against screen scratches and face drops on uneven surfaces. Available in Black and Midnight Navy colorways. Additional features include:

Slim, form-fitting design in dual-layer, one-piece construction

Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Superior scratch resistance and discoloration defense

5G compatible

Wireless charging compatible

kate spade new york Protective Hardshell for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

Show off your sophisticated side with the modern designs of kate spade new york. The co-molded Protective Hardshell's lightweight, slim design with shock-resistant bumper protects against drops and is perfect for everyday use. Available in iconic kate spade new york Hollyhock Floral and Scattered Flowers Iridescent prints. Additional features include:

Slim shape and graceful contouring

Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Scratch resistant capabilities to keep the design fresh

5G compatible

Wireless charging compatible

As part of its commitment to driving environmental responsibility, Vinci is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, donating 1% of global e-commerce revenue from Incipio.com to support environmental nonprofit partners.

Additionally, Vinci's collaboration with Close the Loop USA (CtL) continues to divert waste from landfills by offering users an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

Availability and Pricing:

The Incipio and kate spade new york cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are available for purchase at Incipio.com for MSRP $69.99, with select cases coming soon to Verizon.com and Verizon stores nationwide.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

SOURCE Vinci Brands