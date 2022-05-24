Vinci Brands Partners with 1% for the Planet

"We are incredibly excited to join the 1% for the Planet community, taking another step towards creating an environmental difference in our industry," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment of driving environmental responsibility by delivering products and partnerships with purpose."

Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, created 1% for the Planet and started a global movement. 1% for the Planet exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. They are on a mission to become the most globally recognized environmental community by driving even more philanthropic support around the world.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Vinci to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

All products sold on Incipio.com and Incase.com throughout 2022 will be counted toward the giveback initiative. For more information, please visit https://incase.com/blogs/blog/one-percent-for-the-planet and https://incpio.com/blogs/blog/one-percent-for-the-planet.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

SOURCE Vinci Brands