Vinci Brands Partners with The Trevor Project and Debuts Pride Capsule Collection

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a major pillar of Vinci, and we are proud to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ community not only during Pride Month, but also all year long through our new partnership with The Trevor Project," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "We admire the work The Trevor Project does for the LGBTQ community and are thrilled to amplify this to our customers and partners. This is just part of the work Vinci's DE&I Committee is championing on behalf of our team."

The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis intervention programs on platforms where young people spend their time: a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research and advocacy programs.

The Pride Capsule Collection includes:

Coach Protective Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature C for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $49.99 )

(MSRP: ) The translucent, high-gloss Coach Protective Case captures effortless New York style while keeping the iPhone safe from accidental mishaps and everyday wear and tear. A shock-resistant, co-molded, hardshell frame offers long-lasting protection in a slim design. Glitter accents and the Coach signature logo are paired with lightweight materials and antimicrobial protection for a fashion-forward case that safeguards your device.

Coach Protective AirPods Pro Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature C (MSRP: $39.99 )

(MSRP: ) Keep your wireless earbuds close with the Coach Protective AirPods Pro Case featuring the Coach signature logo and glitter accents. The bottom cutout lets you charge the case while still keeping it protected. Clip it to a key chain or belt loop with the premium key clip and never lose your AirPods again.

Coach Protective Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature and Bright Glitter Americana for the iPhone 12 lineup (MSRP: $49.99 )

(MSRP: ) Dress up your phone in designer style with the Coach Protective Case in Pride-exclusive prints in support of the LGBTQ community. A shock-resistant frame provides long-lasting protection while a lightweight closed-bottom design provides added support to your iPhone.

kate spade new york Protective Hardshell Case in Popsicle Ombre for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $39.99 )

(MSRP: ) Show off your personal style with the playful sophistication of kate spade new york. The Protective Hardshell Case features a co-molded hardshell with a shock-resistant bumper for premium protection up to 10-feet, all while maintaining a lightweight and easy-grip feel for everyday use.

Incipio Design Series Case in Rainbow Glitter Wash for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $34.99 )

(MSRP: ) The Design Series adds sophisticated style and protection against everyday wear and tear to the iPhone 13. Finished in a special scratch-resistant and antimicrobial coating, bumps, scrapes and bacteria are no match for this durable case.

For more information on the Vinci Pride Capsule Collection, please visit https://incipio.com/collections/pride .

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. For more information visit www.thetrevorproject.org .

