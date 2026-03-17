VINCI COMPASS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Compass," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, announced today certain changes to its Board of Directors.

As the Company marks five years since its IPO and continues to advance its long-term objective of becoming a leading platform in Latin America, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eugenio Garza y Garza to our Board of Directors. Mr. Garza y Garza brings extensive experience across Latin America, particularly in Mexico, which is one of the Company's key strategic priorities for long-term growth in the region.

Mr. Garza y Garza is an experienced executive and board member with extensive leadership experience across Latin America. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), and as Chief Executive Officer of Servicios Corporativos Javer, one of Mexico's leading homebuilders. Earlier in his career, he held senior investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and Lazard. Mr. Garza y Garza holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

In parallel, Mr. Lywal Salles Filho and Mr. Rogerio Ladeira Furquim Werneck stepped down as directors of the Company, effective March 16, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Eugenio Garza y Garza as an interim director of the Company, effective March 17, 2026, in accordance with the Company's Articles and pending his formal election at the next general meeting of shareholders.

Gilberto Sayão da Silva, Chairman of the Board of Vinci Compass, said: "We are pleased to welcome Eugenio to the Board. His broad strategic, financial and operational experience will be a valuable addition as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy across Latin America. Eugenio will bring a complementary skill set to the board, as a successful executive in Mexico across different companies and industries. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Lywal and Rogerio for their valuable service, commitment and contributions to Vinci Compass during their tenure."

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of December 2025, Vinci Compass had R$354 billion in assets under management and advisory.

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SOURCE Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.